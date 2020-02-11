Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000

shares
comments
Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000
By:
Feb 11, 2020, 10:20 PM

Ferrari’s SF1000 is the first car to be physically unveiled this year and affords us a look into the mindset of a team that quickly found itself adrift from the title fight last season, but is also mindful of the enormous challenge faced by the all-new car that must be designed for the 2021 regulations.

The car itself is not a massive departure from the one that came before it, but it’s clear that there’s not a single surface on the car that hasn’t been scrutinised, reworked and optimised to improve performance. Click on the images below to scroll through them…

Slider
List

Ferrari SF1000 detail

Ferrari SF1000 detail
1/13

Photo by: Ferrari

This is new: Viking horns, which are mounted on the side of the airbox.

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail
2/13

Photo by: Ferrari

The nose has been refined when we compare it with the design introduced in Singapore last season, with the snowplow under the nose much more pronounced, owing to a redesign on the nose tip. Meanwhile, the caped outer edges of the device have also been reprofiled to maximise their role in generating load at the front of the car.

Ferrari SF90, front wing comparison

Ferrari SF90, front wing comparison
3/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For comparison, here's the solution introduced by Ferrari in Singapore last season.

Ferrari SF1000 detail

Ferrari SF1000 detail
4/13

Photo by: Ferrari

The turning vanes have been bought further forward too, with four elements, rather than three housed on the nose. The rearward section, mounted under the chassis, also features an extension of the footplate in order to improve their relationship.

Ferrari SF1000 bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF1000 bargeboard detail
5/13

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari has once again maximised the height of the bargeboards, as at first glance the three sections at the front of the assembly appear to be higher than the regulations would permit.

Ferrari SF1000 sidepod detail

Ferrari SF1000 sidepod detail
6/13

Photo by: Ferrari

The bargeboards themselves are relatively conventional with multiple surfaces and slots ensuring they operate well over a range of angles, speeds and conditions. The boomerangs have been optimised further, with a thinner element deployed above the assembly's leading edge, while a chunkier one obliges at the rear. Both of these elements are contorted at their outermost point in order that they form the first part of the deflector array, which are also shaped to form a cluster of winglets around the floor's axehead.

Ferrari SF90, bargeboard

Ferrari SF90, bargeboard
7/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Here we can see last year's bargeboard design, which acts as a good comparison when viewing the new configuration.

Ferrari SF1000 side detail

Ferrari SF1000 side detail
8/13

Photo by: Ferrari

Behind this we find the main three panels that make up the deflector array, the forwardmost two of which follow in the teams recent lineage of L-shaped appendages, whilst the upper panel has been simplified and detached from the upper sidepod slat.

Red Bull RB15 new bargeboard, Russian GP

Red Bull RB15 new bargeboard, Russian GP
9/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ordinarily arched down the slat follows a trend employed by Red Bull for the last few seasons, which likely creates a counter-rotating vortex to the one ordinarily found at the surface's outer tip. Its use of this sidepod slat has led to the team making similar changes to their overall sidepod bodywork geometry and once again sees the overall size of the inlet buried beneath the bodywork made smaller still.

Ferrari SF71H sidepods

Ferrari SF71H sidepods
10/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The originators of the two-piece mirror trend, Ferrari had stepped back from this in recent years…

Ferrari SF1000 side detail

Ferrari SF1000 side detail
11/13

Photo by: Ferrari

However, the SF1000 features a convoluted mirror stalk assembly and two-piece mirror setup once more.

Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari SF1000
12/13

Photo by: Ferrari

From the side view it’s pretty clear to see that this year’s car has grown in length once more, the team using that as a way of repackaging the power unit, ancillaries and gearbox in order to reduce the overall width of the bodywork.

Ferrari SF1000 rear detail

Ferrari SF1000 rear detail
13/13

Photo by: Ferrari

This is further evidenced by the massive expanse at the rear of the floor into the coke bottle region, made possible by the tight, jelly mould-style sidepod packaging.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021

Previous article

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Matthew Somerfield

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
30 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles

2
Formula 1

Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000

1h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari's 2020 F1 car breaks cover

4
IndyCar

Power: Leaking aeroscreen should be easy fix

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce

Latest videos

Sebastian Vettel at the Ferrari SF1000 launch 00:57
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel at the Ferrari SF1000 launch

Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari SF1000 launch 00:52
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari SF1000 launch

Ferrari SF1000 launch 01:22
Formula 1

Ferrari SF1000 launch

Scuderia Ferrari: Chronology of F1 models 01:08
Formula 1

Scuderia Ferrari: Chronology of F1 models

Livestream: 2020 Scuderia Ferrari F1 Launch 00:00
Formula 1

Livestream: 2020 Scuderia Ferrari F1 Launch

Latest news

Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000
F1

Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021
F1

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles
F1

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce
F1

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950
F1

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.