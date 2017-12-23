Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Formula 1 2018

Formula 1 Breaking news

New Ferrari F1 car passes FIA crash tests

28,424 views
1,504 shares
New Ferrari F1 car passes FIA crash tests
Get alerts
By: Franco Nugnes, Direttore Responsabile
Co-author: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
23/12/2017 12:05

Ferrari’s latest Formula 1 contender successfully passed its FIA frontal crash tests on Friday, and it is believed to be the first 2018 model to do so.

The car, known internally as the 669, passed the tests at the FIA-approved CSI facility at Bollate, near Milan, under the supervision of technical director Mattia Binotto.

It had earlier passed the relevant static tests. 

The Italian team reached the landmark exactly two months before the scheduled online launch of the new car on February 22, allowing plenty of time for further development.

Like its rivals, Ferrari also now has to comply with the recently issued Technical Directive 044 on steering and front suspension, which is intended to stop teams from lowering the front ride height in corners.

Ferrari is one of several top teams understood to be in the process modifying its original geometry in order to remove any doubts about legality.

The new car is the work of a team led by chief designer Simone Resta and head of aerodynamics Enrico Cardile.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari
Article type Breaking news
Topic Formula 1 2018
1,504 shares

Formula 1 2018

F1 2018: Calendar, line-ups and testing schedule News
Formula 1

F1 2018: Calendar, line-ups and testing schedule

Ocon: Force India needs to be News
Formula 1

Ocon: Force India needs to be "perfect everywhere" in 2018

Sauber reveals Alfa Romeo 2018 livery concept News
Formula 1

Sauber reveals Alfa Romeo 2018 livery concept

Sauber confirms Ericsson alongside Leclerc for 2018 News
Formula 1

Sauber confirms Ericsson alongside Leclerc for 2018

Red Bull News
Formula 1

Red Bull "desperately" needs F1 engines to close up in 2018

To the Formula 1 main page