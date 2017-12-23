New Ferrari F1 car passes FIA crash tests

Ferrari’s latest Formula 1 contender successfully passed its FIA frontal crash tests on Friday, and it is believed to be the first 2018 model to do so.

The car, known internally as the 669, passed the tests at the FIA-approved CSI facility at Bollate, near Milan, under the supervision of technical director Mattia Binotto.

It had earlier passed the relevant static tests.

The Italian team reached the landmark exactly two months before the scheduled online launch of the new car on February 22, allowing plenty of time for further development.

Like its rivals, Ferrari also now has to comply with the recently issued Technical Directive 044 on steering and front suspension, which is intended to stop teams from lowering the front ride height in corners.

Ferrari is one of several top teams understood to be in the process modifying its original geometry in order to remove any doubts about legality.

The new car is the work of a team led by chief designer Simone Resta and head of aerodynamics Enrico Cardile.