Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / FIA considering Colton Herta’s F1 superlicence credentials Next / Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride

Formula 1 drivers should brace themselves for a "white knuckle" ride through Zandvoort’s final banked corner when their DRS is open, reckon Dutch GP organisers.

Jonathan Noble
By:
New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride
Listen to this article

In a bid to try to improve overtaking at this weekend’s race, the FIA is to trial allowing drivers to use DRS through the last corner.

This should help extend the DRS zone by around 300 metres and boost the chances of passing taking place into the opening Tarzan Bend.

Last year, the FIA only allowed DRS after the final banked corner, because it was not sure how safe it would be to allow cars to run with their rear wings open at the newly designed curve.

However, with increased confidence about the nature of the circuit, plus the characteristics of the 2022 generation of cars, DRS will be trialled through FP1, with the FIA then set to decide if it will remain in place for the rest of the weekend.

Dutch GP sporting director Jan Lammers thinks that while drivers will have no problem running with their wing open through the main part of the banking, he thinks they will need to pay particular care as the elevation drops away at the exit.

Speaking at a preview event for race title sponsor Heineken on Wednesday, Lammers told Motorsport.com that drivers were not going have an easy time - but he predicted more overtaking.

“This year the corner is going to have your attention,” he said. “Arriving with your DRS open and with 20km/h plus extra speed, it makes for a lot of outbraking chances into Tarzan corner.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Essay Produkties - Chris Schotanus

Speaking about how the cars would behave through the banked corner, Lammers said: “When you come out of the banking it is 18-degrees, so when you go through the banking it is relatively easy.

“But when you come back to the straight and also go down the hill with a bit of a bump, whereas last year it was easily flat, it will now certainly have your attention. I think we will see a few more white knuckles than before.”

Lammers said he was confident that the Dutch GP would produce some decent racing, based on the evidence of last year’s race.

“Last year, and I am particularly talking about the support events, there was a lot of overtaking,” he said. “And in F1, there was more overtaking than people predicted – particularly on the first lap, with [Fernando] Alonso and [Antonio] Giovinazzi on the grass and all that.

“So Turn 3 introduces a lot of spectacle because people go side-by-side on top of the hill on the run towards Turn 7. So that creates a lot of man and boy battles.

“I think overtaking these days comes from a lot of different factors: it comes from DRS, it comes from tyre offset. So for sure there is going to be quite a bit of overtaking – but not in the ways we saw in the 1970s and 1980s.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris reckons that the scope was there for some better racing with the new DRS zone, allied to the boost provided by the banked corners.

“Of course with the DRS, the earlier we can have it the better,” he said.

“But the speed you can carry [in the banked corners], and the speed you can accelerate around those corners, it is a lot more than you think.

“On the first few laps, you think this is the limit, but then every lap you go quicker and quicker – so it’s a lot of fun.”

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

FIA considering Colton Herta’s F1 superlicence credentials
Previous article

FIA considering Colton Herta’s F1 superlicence credentials
Next article

Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts

Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts

Exclusive: Zandvoort trials ‘fake' gravel trap for F1 Dutch GP Dutch GP
Formula 1

Exclusive: Zandvoort trials ‘fake' gravel trap for F1 Dutch GP

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Latest news

Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the harsh reality of dealing with losing in Formula 1 is a world away from fluffy Instagram posts romanticising it will be character building.

New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride
Formula 1 Formula 1

New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride

Formula 1 drivers should brace themselves for a "white knuckle" ride through Zandvoort’s final banked corner when their DRS is open, reckon Dutch GP organisers.

FIA considering Colton Herta’s F1 superlicence credentials
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA considering Colton Herta’s F1 superlicence credentials

The FIA is looking into whether there are grounds to grant IndyCar driver Colton Herta a Formula 1 superlicence amid speculation linking the American to AlphaTauri for next season.

Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more

BRM - or British Racing Motors - was Britain’s first Formula 1 team and one of the leading squads of the 1960s. Here are its best drivers across the squad's history

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
17 h
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.