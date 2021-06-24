Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Montoya: Bottas needs quick Mercedes decision to ease pressure
Formula 1 News

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

By:

A high-speed banked corner and revamped hairpin section have been revealed as part of multiple changes Abu Dhabi is making to its Formula 1 track.

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

After a lacklustre season finale in 2020, Yas Marina chiefs have worked hard to revamp its circuit layout which they felt did not allow current F1 cars to race properly.

With work due to start in the summer on the overhaul, the changes to the venue are focused on three key areas of the track.

* At the hairpin section, the chicane before it will be removed – with the width of the track in this area will also being opened up to allow multiple racing lines and potentially more passing opportunities.

* At the end of the second back straight, the tight and twisty complex of bends are being removed completely and replaced with a high speed and wide banked corner.

* Finally, at the hotel section, the corners that run around here are being opened up so it becomes faster and more flowing.

 

Saif Al Noaimi, acting CEO of the Abu Dhabi F1 promoters, said that the aim of the changes was simply to help improve overtaking opportunities, something which had been lacking in the past.

"We've listened to the spectators and fans, and we've listened to the teams and the drivers," he explained. "We've built these modifications, taking into consideration the feedback that we have received.

"Ultimately, our objective is to create more overtaking opportunities, closer wheel to wheel racing and a faster, free flowing circuit."

Al Noaimi hoped that the banked corner will especially stand out as something special, as he labelled it potentially 'iconic'.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the sport's bosses had welcomed the changes, which he hoped would help produce more entertainment for fans.

"It has been an incredible season so far, and we are looking forward to be there with the new layout to the track, which for sure will give the opportunity to the drivers to maximise the show," he said.

Last year, the previous Abu Dhabi layout came in for criticism from team bosses and drivers after it produced a lack of excitement at the final race.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said at the time: "The amount of messages I got during the race with the sleeping emoji, it was the most I ever got.

"I think we need to look [at it]. It's very difficult to follow in the wake in Abu Dhabi. It's a fantastic venue, the infrastructure is like no other, and spectacular.

"But like we saw with Alonso and Petrov [in 2010], it's just so difficult to overtake, even if the car is slow in front of you."

Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
27m

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
3h

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis 14:39
Formula 1
19h

France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis

Juan Pablo Montoya on French GP 04:47
Formula 1
21h

Juan Pablo Montoya on French GP

Formula 1: Red Bull baffled by Mercedes engine comments 00:52
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull baffled by Mercedes engine comments

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments French GP
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

Mercedes F1 can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021

