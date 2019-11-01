Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
01 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

shares
comments
F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 1:29 PM

Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart has slammed the decision to hold Formula 1 and NASCAR events in Texas on the same day as ‘asinine’.

This weekend’s United States Grand Prix at Austin is clashing with NASCAR’s event at the Texas Motor Speedway – forcing motor racing fans to choose which event they should go to.

It is not the first time that the two events have clashed, with them having the same date in 2014, and the move has come about this year because the Mexican and USA GP events swapped their place on the calendar.

For Stewart, who took part in a NASCAR demo event with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at Austin on Thursday, there is little logic to the two events clashing.

“I think it is asinine,” he said. “I think there are two promoters who have their heads up their asses to book it that way.

“Why would you not take the opportunity to book them on separate weekends and have the opportunity to have the people stay for a week and enjoy two totally different forms of major motorsports?”

Pushed on the fact that it was the second time the events had clashed, he said: “Yeah and you would think they would learn the first time. So it shows how big idiots they are.”

Read Also:

Stewart got back behind the wheel of a NASCAR car for the first time in three years to take part in giving passenger rides to Haas duo Magnussen and Grosjean.

And having completed some quick laps around the Austin track, he reckoned the F1 venue would be a good one for a future NASCAR race.

Asked if the track would work for stock cars, he said: “Absolutely. Don’t tell Eddie Gossage [Texas Motor Speedway president]. He will get mad at me!

“I think NASCAR is actually looking to run some more road courses and I think this would be...after driving it, there are some really good passing opportunities on this track for our cars and I think it will be a lot of fun. Let’s see a race here!”

He added: “I’d think it would be very realistic and very easy for NASCAR to come here. The facility is already set up for it, obviously. Driving the track, there’s five legitimate solid passing opportunities here. That’s plenty to have a really good race here.”

Tony Stewart, Stewart-Haas Racing

Tony Stewart, Stewart-Haas Racing

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next article
Hamilton/Rossi ride swap locked in for December

Previous article

Hamilton/Rossi ride swap locked in for December

Next article

Hulkenberg sees Alfa as last chance to secure 2020 F1 seat

Hulkenberg sees Alfa as last chance to secure 2020 F1 seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , NASCAR
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
FP1 Starts in
01 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
16:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
20:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
18:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
21:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

1h
2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees Alfa as last chance to secure 2020 F1 seat

23m
3
Formula 1

F1 cars will look more different to each other in 2021

4
Formula 1

Hamilton/Rossi ride swap locked in for December

1h
5
NASCAR Cup

Stewart says Button’s interest in NASCAR is “great for our sport”

Latest videos

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1
2h

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars 10:43
Formula 1

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars

A lap of COTA in F1 2019 01:45
Formula 1

A lap of COTA in F1 2019

Latest news

Hulkenberg sees Alfa as last chance to secure 2020 F1 seat
F1

Hulkenberg sees Alfa as last chance to secure 2020 F1 seat

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart
F1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

Hamilton/Rossi ride swap locked in for December
F1

Hamilton/Rossi ride swap locked in for December

Explained: F1's 2021 rules shake-up
F1

Explained: F1's 2021 rules shake-up

Marko: Red Bull has reason to believe in 2020 title challenge
F1

Marko: Red Bull has reason to believe in 2020 title challenge

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.