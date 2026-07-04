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M&S transforms Silverstone pitlane into runway for first-ever fashion show ahead of F1 British GP

Marks & Spencer transformed the Silverstone pitlane into a runway for a first-ever live fashion show ahead of the British Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Models walk for an M&S campaign

Models walk for an M&S campaign

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Silverstone pitlane hosted a first-of-its-kind event as Marks & Spencer staged a live fashion show alongside the working garages, ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

On Thursday, the British retailer temporarily repurposed the pitlane into a runway. A cast of 50 models walked in the brand's latest summer collection, the 'Dress to Thrill' edit, against the backdrop of the F1 garages and an M&S-branded show car.

The show followed a new multi-year partnership between M&S and Silverstone. As a result, the retailer will have a strong presence across the circuit's calendar, including the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, MotoGP and CarFest.

M&S also became the official travel kit partner of Williams in 2026. Some of the looks available for fans include those from the partnership with the Grove outfit. In addition to those pieces, the show featured sleek monochrome and soft neutral looks with pops of racing red.

 

Sharry Cramond, marketing director for fashion, home & beauty at M&S, said: "We’re so excited to be partnering with Silverstone across its incredible season, including the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2026. Bringing fashion to the track like this, with the first-ever pitlane fashion show, is a really bold step for us, and a great example of how we’re showing up in new, unexpected ways at the UK’s biggest moments and delivering something that no one has done before. 

"At M&S, we’re focused on being part of what people really care about, and it doesn’t get bigger than this. From our partnership with Atlassian Williams Racing to being right here at Silverstone, we’re adding even more style, energy and excitement for our customers. 

"Silverstone is where sport, music and culture come together, and our Dress to Thrill edit captures that perfectly; modern, versatile, great value summer style, brought to life on one of the most iconic stages in sport. Love that."

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