Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 3-4 June weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 3-4 June. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Suzuka

The first three races of SUPER GT have seen some great battles in both the GT500 and GT300 categories and this week's stop will be at the legendary Suzuka circuit. With six different teams on the podium in GT500 so far, the championship is very close. So, who will be celebrating at Suzuka? We'll find out this weekend on Motorsport.tv. Motorsport.tv subscribers can watch exclusive worldwide live coverage of qualifying and the race.

Qualifying : (3 June) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST

: (3 June) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST Race: (4 June) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST

*Not available in: Japan

Porsche Cup Brasil - Goiânia

And the championship continues with a lot of emotion and adrenaline in the Ayrton Senna International Autodrome! You can watch these two races live and for free on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (3 June) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST

: (3 June) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST Race 1 : (3 June) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST

: (3 June) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST Race 2: (4 June) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST

GT World Challenge Europe - Paul Ricard 1000km

If the previous round at Brands Hatch is anything to go by, this weekend's race at Paul Ricard promises to be a scorcher! Practice, qualifying and the race can be seen for free on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (3 June) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST

: (3 June) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST Race: (4 June) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

GT4 European Series - Paul Ricard

The ultra-competitive GT4 European Series heads to Paul Ricard this weekend after a very eventful and eventful Monza race.

Qualifying : (3 June) - 09:20 CET - 08:20 BST - 03:20 EST

: (3 June) - 09:20 CET - 08:20 BST - 03:20 EST Race 1 : (3 June) - 14:35 CET - 13:35 BST - 08:35 EST

: (3 June) - 14:35 CET - 13:35 BST - 08:35 EST Race 2: (4 June) - 11:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Yeongam

We also have good news for motorsport fans in Asia. This weekend the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia will take place in Yeongam and the races will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

Race 1 : (3 June) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST

: (3 June) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST Race 2: (4 June) - 03:25 CET - 02:25 BST - 21:25 EST

Champions of the Future - Rodby

The incredibly competitive Champions of the Future karting series will be in Denmark this weekend.

Friday : (2 June) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST

: (2 June) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST Saturday: (3 June) - 08:25 CET - 07:25 BST - 02:25 EST