Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 3-4 June weekend?
Two of Motorsport.tv's most watched racing series are featured this coming weekend: SUPER GT and Porsche Cup Brasil. In addition, some of GT racing's best series will be shown live and for free on the platform: GT World Challenge Europe, GT4 European Series, Porsche Carrera Cup Asia and Champions of the Future karting.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 3-4 June. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
SUPER GT - Suzuka
The first three races of SUPER GT have seen some great battles in both the GT500 and GT300 categories and this week's stop will be at the legendary Suzuka circuit. With six different teams on the podium in GT500 so far, the championship is very close. So, who will be celebrating at Suzuka? We'll find out this weekend on Motorsport.tv. Motorsport.tv subscribers can watch exclusive worldwide live coverage of qualifying and the race.
- Qualifying: (3 June) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST
- Race: (4 June) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST
*Not available in: Japan
Porsche Cup Brasil - Goiânia
And the championship continues with a lot of emotion and adrenaline in the Ayrton Senna International Autodrome! You can watch these two races live and for free on Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying: (3 June) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST
- Race 1: (3 June) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST
- Race 2: (4 June) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST
GT World Challenge Europe - Paul Ricard 1000km
If the previous round at Brands Hatch is anything to go by, this weekend's race at Paul Ricard promises to be a scorcher! Practice, qualifying and the race can be seen for free on Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying: (3 June) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST
- Race: (4 June) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST
*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany
GT4 European Series - Paul Ricard
The ultra-competitive GT4 European Series heads to Paul Ricard this weekend after a very eventful and eventful Monza race.
- Qualifying: (3 June) - 09:20 CET - 08:20 BST - 03:20 EST
- Race 1: (3 June) - 14:35 CET - 13:35 BST - 08:35 EST
- Race 2: (4 June) - 11:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST
Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Yeongam
We also have good news for motorsport fans in Asia. This weekend the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia will take place in Yeongam and the races will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.
- Race 1: (3 June) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST
- Race 2: (4 June) - 03:25 CET - 02:25 BST - 21:25 EST
Champions of the Future - Rodby
The incredibly competitive Champions of the Future karting series will be in Denmark this weekend.
- Friday: (2 June) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST
- Saturday: (3 June) - 08:25 CET - 07:25 BST - 02:25 EST
