Formula 1 / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book

shares
comments

The Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team are the only team to take part in 1,000 Formula 1 Championship Grands Prix.

To celebrate this milestone, the Italian team has produced a new book showing a visual story of their 1,000 races, with an image from every race they have taken part in since 1950.

To help in this monumental task, Ferrari turned to Motorsport Images to supply 130 of the images from its unique, unbroken collection.

An excerpt from Ferrari 1000 GP - The Official Book

An excerpt from Ferrari 1000 GP - The Official Book

Photo by: Ferrari

An excerpt from Ferrari 1000 GP - The Official Book

An excerpt from Ferrari 1000 GP - The Official Book

Photo by: Ferrari

Motorsport Images is known globally as the definitive photo resource for all things motor racing and automotive, not just Formula 1, with over 26 million assets dating back to 1895 through to what happened on the track a few seconds ago. It supplies newsrooms across the world, supplying visual content to editorial platforms as well as directly working with brands such as Rolex to create compelling and exciting advertising campaigns.

This exquisite limited-edition book catalogues the rich history of Ferrari in Formula 1; from triumphs and tragedies to the legendary drivers and some of the beautiful cars that have delighted fans the world over. The book is a must have for any motorsport collector or Ferrari enthusiast.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari

