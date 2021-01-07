Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book

To celebrate this milestone, the Italian team has produced a new book showing a visual story of their 1,000 races, with an image from every race they have taken part in since 1950.

To help in this monumental task, Ferrari turned to Motorsport Images to supply 130 of the images from its unique, unbroken collection.

Motorsport Images is known globally as the definitive photo resource for all things motor racing and automotive, not just Formula 1, with over 26 million assets dating back to 1895.

This exquisite limited-edition book catalogues the rich history of Ferrari in Formula 1; from triumphs and tragedies to the legendary drivers and some of the beautiful cars that have delighted fans the world over. The book is a must have for any motorsport collector or Ferrari enthusiast.