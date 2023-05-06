Subscribe
Motorsport Business
Topic

Motorsport Business

Main
Previous / Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner Next / F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash cuts Q3 short
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?

The Miami Grand Prix’s headline-grabbing hospitality areas have been about ‘fake’ marinas and beach clubs, but sophistication is also available from one of the most exclusive private members clubs in South Florida.

Charles Bradley
By:
Hospitality at the Casa Tua Trackside Club

Casa Tua first opened as an Italian restaurant on Miami Beach’s James Avenue but has since grown into a fabulous boutique hotel and private members club – such was the demand for its cozy upstairs lounge at the turn of the millennium.

Its co-owners are husband and wife Micky and Leticia Grendene, who moved to Miami in late 1980s. Renowned for hosting guests at their home, the restaurant and private club formed organically from there.

“The private club is really our baby, and our 1500 members are like family to us,” says Caroline Nunez, Casa Tua’s global head of membership and brand development.

“The owners really wanted to create a space that felt different to everything else, when you see our Trackside Club at the F1 track, you see that we like to do things our own way. Just like they wanted a restaurant that felt like home, hence the name Casa Tua.”

Hospitality at the Casa Tua Trackside Club

Hospitality at the Casa Tua Trackside Club

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When Formula 1 came to Miami, it was a logical step for Casa Tua to step into the trackside hospitality space, following on from an association in the world of tennis.

“Our relationship here with the Dolphins organisation came from the Miami Open where we created a smaller popup, which remains active [at the Grand Prix] as a smaller VIP space, and that was our toe in the water, and based on the success of that they asked us to do this.

“This really doesn’t feel like your traditional hospitality suite in F1. We’re all about soul, that’s the essence of Casa Tua.”

Not only does the Trackside Club’s internal space have a cosy vibe to its meticulously-curated lounge, it’s also perfectly positioned with an unrivalled view of Turn 1 from the inside of the track, giving a great panorama for the start of the race.

Hospitality at the Casa Tua Trackside Club

Hospitality at the Casa Tua Trackside Club

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A major highlight of its venue is an amazing art wall of black and white photographs from Motorsport Images ­– chosen from its unrivalled archive of 26 million photographs over 100 years.

“Last year, to bring that racing soul, we incorporated the history of the sport with images for our highlight wall,” adds Nunez. “We started with 50 photos, we have a bigger space so a bigger art wall, with about 100 images.

“It really is the showstopper – people gravitate to it and get reminders of F1’s great past. Micky and Leticia combed through 10s of thousands of photos, focused on the black and whites, selected them themselves, image by image.”

The space accommodates 400 ticketed guests per day, although with star clients including F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, Liberty Media’s Greg Maffei and the Miami Dolphins’ Tom Garfinkel, they tend to bring some added guests along too.

Hospitality at the Casa Tua Trackside Club

Hospitality at the Casa Tua Trackside Club

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash cuts Q3 short
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

SUPC Supercars

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

WSBK World Superbike
Barcelona

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

Chastain punches Gragson in pit road fight at Kansas

Chastain punches Gragson in pit road fight at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas

Chastain punches Gragson in pit road fight at Kansas Chastain punches Gragson in pit road fight at Kansas

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe