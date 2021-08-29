Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car was a "handful" in wet weather at Spa
Formula 1 News

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto

By:

Monza has announced that its famed Parabolica corner has been renamed in honour of Michele Alboreto ahead of next month's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto

2021 marks 20 years since Alboreto, a five-time F1 grand prix winner with over 200 starts, died at the age of 44 during a sportscar test at the Lausitzring in Germany.

To honour the anniversary, the Automobile Club d'Italia took the unanimous decision to rename Monza's famous Parabolica final corner after Alboreto.

The final corner of the circuit will now be known as the "Curva Alboreto", with a naming ceremony scheduled to take place on the Saturday of the Italian Grand Prix.

The ceremony will be held with Alboreto's wife, Nadia, and other family members, while ACI president Angelo Sticchi Damiani and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali will also be taking part in the presentation.

Parabolica was built in 1955 and has established itself as one of the most famous corners in global motorsport, serving as a long, high-speed right-hander that leads drivers onto the start/finish straight.

Alboreto - a native of Milan, the major city near Monza - is widely regarded as one of Italy's greatest racing drivers, having finished as runner-up in the F1 world championship in 1985 while racing for Ferrari. He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1997, as well as racing in DTM and IndyCar.

Alboreto scored his penultimate F1 podium finish at Monza in 1988 when he finished the race second for Ferrari behind teammate Gerhard Berger.

Podium: winner Gerhard Berger, Ferrari, second place Michele Alboreto, Ferrari F187, third place Eddie Cheever, Arrows

Podium: winner Gerhard Berger, Ferrari, second place Michele Alboreto, Ferrari F187, third place Eddie Cheever, Arrows

Photo by: David Phipps

It would mark the last home podium for an Italian driver at Monza until Giancarlo Fisichella's third-place finish at the 2005 Italian Grand Prix for Renault, which remains the most recent time it has happened.

This year's Italian Grand Prix takes place one week later than normal following the addition of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort to the calendar, taking place between the events at Spa and Monza.

Monza will play host to F1's second sprint qualifying event next month, staging an 18-lap race on Saturday in place of qualifying to set the final grid for Sunday's race.

shares
comments
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car was a "handful" in wet weather at Spa

Previous article

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car was a "handful" in wet weather at Spa
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

15 h
2
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

3 h
3
Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

20 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

13 h
5
Formula 1

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto

6 min
Latest news
Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto
Formula 1

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto

6m
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car was a "handful" in wet weather at Spa
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car was a "handful" in wet weather at Spa

39m
Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4 h
Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash

12 h
George Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1

George Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying

12 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
16 h

Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen 01:00
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag 00:58
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022 00:50
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
George Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

George Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car was a "handful" in wet weather at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car was a "handful" in wet weather at Spa

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
20 h
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car was a "handful" in wet weather at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car was a "handful" in wet weather at Spa

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.