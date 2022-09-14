Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Next / Alpine prefers experienced F1 driver in 2023, but Doohan an option
Formula 1 News

Monza 2008: How Vettel and Toro Rosso pulled off their fairytale F1 win

Monza will forever hold a special place in Sebastian Vettel’s heart as it was here in 2008 he piloted a Toro Rosso to one of Formula 1’s most incredible underdog victories. Luke Smith recounts that history making feat on this day, 14 years ago.

Luke Smith
By:
Monza 2008: How Vettel and Toro Rosso pulled off their fairytale F1 win
Listen to this article

When Sebastian Vettel hangs up his helmet and retires from Formula 1 at the end of the year, few circuits will hold fonder memories for him than Monza.

Vettel’s farewell to the Tifosi, the adoring fans who once heralded him as their star, and still keep him close to their hearts, was the only highlight from what proved to be a fairly miserable final Italian Grand Prix on-track for the four-time world champion last weekend.

“The fans were great, which was nice, so we’ll take that,” said Vettel, having retired just 10 laps into the race. “Coming into the track was definitely nice, but obviously the driving wasn’t a highlight.”

But it was not in Ferrari colours where Vettel enjoyed his greatest high at Monza. On this day (14 September) in 2008, he stunned the paddock and staked his claim as a future star by scoring his first grand prix victory for Toro Rosso in heavy rain, going down as one of F1’s great underdog victories.

The combination of the low-drag aero efficient Toro Rosso STR3 and the might of its Ferrari engine meant Monza was always likely to be a good race for Vettel, who had been picking up regular points since the 2008 chassis was introduced five races into the season.

Vettel propelled former Minardi team Toro Rosso to its first F1 win

Vettel propelled former Minardi team Toro Rosso to its first F1 win

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

But wet qualifying at Monza meant Vettel had a real chance to cause an upset. A set-up change ahead of final practice gave the 21-year-old a confidence he’d lacked through Friday, before the changeable conditions then played into his hands - and against others. Lewis Hamilton’s gamble on intermediates caused him to drop out in Q2, meaning he would start 15th just behind Kimi Raikkonen. Felipe Massa could only muster sixth in the sister Ferrari, leaving Hamilton’s teammate, Heikki Kovalainen, as the only driver from a front-running team to try and beat Vettel. The Finn fell eight-hundredths of a second short, owing in part to a more heavily-fuelled car, leaving Vettel to delight in becoming F1’s youngest polesitter.

“I was joking with my engineers, we were saying if it is wet, then we have to go for pole position,” said Vettel. “It’s unbelievable. The conditions were so difficult today, a lot of water. You never knew how much water to expect.

“I never dreamt of being on pole. Unbelievable. This is our home grand prix. There are two Italian teams. The bigger one is Scuderia Ferrari but I think now the people know the small one: Scuderia Toro Rosso. So it is unbelievable.”

Vettel had gone back to his roots to hone his wet-weather driving skills just a couple of weeks before Monza, heading to Michael Schumacher’s go-kart track at Kerpen before the Belgian Grand Prix. He had insisted on driving in wet conditions on slicks despite being told not to. “They said, 'no, you are mad!' and I said, 'I need some practice if it rains in Spa,’” recalled Vettel.

Karting in the wet on slicks weeks beforehand helped Vettel come the race

Karting in the wet on slicks weeks beforehand helped Vettel come the race

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Few thought it would be Monza where the decision really paid off, yet it helped Vettel stay composed as he opened up a healthy lead in the early stages to Kovalainen behind. Bar a brief moment on lap eight where Vettel caught a snap after taking too much kerb at the Roggia chicane, he held his nerve at the front and gradually edged clear of Kovalainen. By the time Vettel came in to pit on lap 18, he was 10 seconds clear - a big enough buffer to negate the difference in fuel loads.

It meant Vettel cycled back to the front once Kovalainen pitted four laps later, but it was the second McLaren of Hamilton who was now becoming more of a threat. McLaren had fuelled him heavily to try and make up for the qualifying setback, allowing him to tear into Vettel’s lead as he neared the end of his stint. With more heavy rain expected, McLaren brought Hamilton in for another set of full wets and fuelled him to the end, knowing Vettel still had to pit once more. If the rain came, Hamilton was in the pound seat for victory.

But the rain never hit with the kind of intensity that was expected. Vettel had been able to keep the gap to Kovalainen at over 10s, giving him enough of a buffer to let McLaren blink first on the switch to intermediates. For a driver leading a grand prix for the first time and the smallest team on the F1 grid, they were acting like seasoned pros.

The unplanned second stop took Hamilton out of contention for a fightback win, meaning all Vettel had to do was count down the laps, the enormity of what he was about to achieve gradually setting in. “Sometimes I was thinking, ‘there is still P1 on my board, how can it be?’” he admitted after the race. “I am fuelled to finish, there is nothing, no pitstops, so just keep it together.”

And that’s exactly what Vettel did. Showing the kind of clinical precision that would make him so hard to beat in his future heyday with Red Bull, he crossed the line 12s clear of the pack to score a remarkable maiden victory. At 21 years and 73 days, Sebastian Vettel was the youngest winner in Formula 1 history.

“When I crossed the chequered flag, I realised I had just won the race, it was unbelievable to see all the people going crazy around the circuit,” said Vettel. “It was the best lap I ever did in Monza. Obviously it was not the fastest, but for sure it was the best one.”

Heavy rain not materialising helped in Vettel's bid to keep Hamilton at bay

Heavy rain not materialising helped in Vettel's bid to keep Hamilton at bay

Photo by: Sutton Images

Vettel fought to hold back the tears as the German national anthem rang out over the F1 podium in his honour for the first time. It was a routine he had seen so many times watching as a child, revelling in the success of his hero, Schumacher. Today, it was all for him.

Yet it was also a monumental day for Toro Rosso, a team that had evolved from the minnow Minardi operation less than three years earlier. Celebrating on the start/finish line under the podium, fans decked in Minardi gear wept and kissed the circuit. Their tiny little team had won on home soil.

Although the Faenza team would go on to score a second miracle win at Monza in 2020, under its AlphaTauri guise courtesy of Pierre Gasly, a lot had changed by then. Back in 2008, it was still an incredibly small operation going up against free-spending manufacturers.

“Compared to BMW or McLaren-Mercedes or Ferrari we haven't got that amount of manpower at home in the factory,” Vettel said. “We get a lot of help from Red Bull Technology, but still we have about 160 people working in Faenza. Everyone today feels very special and can feel very special.”

 

Monza would always hold a special place in Vettel’s heart because of that day in 2008. Ahead of the 2010 championship showdown in Abu Dhabi, Vettel’s race engineer, Guillaume Rocquelin, 'Rocky', took a permanent marker and wrote “MONZA” in big capital letters on his balaclava. It was a reminder of what Vettel was capable of and would serve as a lucky charm for his first championship win, which would later be recalled with his helmet for the 2018 race.

Vettel’s F1 career looks set to end without adding to his haul of 53 race victories, but where does Monza 2008 rank? He admitted last week it was “quite a luxury” to have so many to pick from (only Hamilton and Schumacher have more wins) and that comparing was always tricky.

“But I would say the first one is very special,” said Vettel. “Also the circumstances: it was a bit of a miracle and fairytale, pulling it off with a pole and then the race win. So yeah, it was very special.”

Looking back, Vettel describes his first win as

Looking back, Vettel describes his first win as "very special"

Photo by: Sutton Images

shares
comments
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment
Previous article

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment
Next article

Alpine prefers experienced F1 driver in 2023, but Doohan an option

Alpine prefers experienced F1 driver in 2023, but Doohan an option
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 teams failed to agree on plan to stop races ending under safety car Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 teams failed to agree on plan to stop races ending under safety car

Drugovich announced as Aston Martin F1 reserve
Formula 1

Drugovich announced as Aston Martin F1 reserve

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel, Hakkinen among first names for 2023 Race of Champions in Sweden Race Of Champions
General

Vettel, Hakkinen among first names for 2023 Race of Champions in Sweden

Di Grassi accuses Vettel of greenwashing after FE criticisms
Formula 1

Di Grassi accuses Vettel of greenwashing after FE criticisms

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime
Formula 1

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

Latest news

Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor

Alpine says a new floor upgrade it is bringing to Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix should deliver a ‘massive’ step forward in downforce.

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Shwartzman set for Ferrari FP1 debut at US Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shwartzman set for Ferrari FP1 debut at US Grand Prix

Ferrari test driver Robert Shwartzman will make his grand prix weekend debut at Formula 1's upcoming United States Grand Prix by taking part in FP1.

Giovinazzi set to join Alpine F1 test at Hungaroring
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi set to join Alpine F1 test at Hungaroring

Antonio Giovinazzi is set to join the list of drivers invited to participate in an Alpine Formula 1 test at Budapest later this month.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
53m
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
22 h
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.