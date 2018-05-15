F1 teams stock up on new hypersofts for Monaco

Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli has revealed the teams' selections for this year's Monaco Grand Prix, with the all-new hypersoft tyre in high demand.

The pink-walled hypersoft, introduced in 2018 as the new softest tyre in Pirelli's range, will make its race debut in Monaco, but this has not deterred the grid from stocking up on the compound.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, as well as the two Renaults and the Williams duo, are the six entries in the field to have picked the maximum available 11 sets of the hypersoft.

This means they will only have the mandatory single race set for the other two compounds – the red-walled supersoft and the purple-coloured ultrasoft, which was the softest tyre on offer at the race last year.

Mercedes has opted for nine sets of the hypersoft, a joint-lowest figure in the field, while championship rival Ferrari is on 10 sets.

The Brackley outfit is also among the three teams to opt for different selections across its two cars.

Lewis Hamilton will have available two sets each of the supersoft and ultrasoft, while teammate Valtteri Bottas will have three sets of the ultrasoft – with only Haas driver Romain Grosjean having as many sets of the purple-walled tyre available.