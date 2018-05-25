Why Red Bull looks unbeatable in Monaco after Day 1

Red Bull has only achieved one pole position during Formula 1's V6 turbo hybrid era, but on the evidence of its practice pace in Monaco it should add a second to that list.

Every indicator during the opening day of practice for the Monaco Grand Prix points to Red Bull being the team to beat. The question is, can it buck the trend of recent times by carrying that form into qualifying?

Monaco is an unusual track, so unusual that Friday practice takes place on a Thursday. The caveats that always apply during the opening day of practice – those of run programmes, the track evolution to come, set-up improvements – are even more weighty here so Red Bull cannot afford to relax and assume Monaco glory will come its way. But it's looking good. Very good.