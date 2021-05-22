Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen confident 'pole was on' before Monaco Q3 red flag Next / Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc's gearbox despite pole
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

It's nearly time for the most prestigious race on the Formula 1 calendar. Here's how you can watch the Monaco Grand Prix in your country.

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Home favourite Charles Leclerc starts the race from pole position, but only after having crashed out at the exit of the swimming pool chicane on his final lap in qualifying -  preventing his rivals from improving.

Max Verstappen was one of the drivers to lose out thanks to the red flag so deployed and will line up second in the lead Red Bull, as Valtteri Bottas emerged as the top Mercedes driver in third.

Carlos Sainz confirmed Ferrari's pace by qualifying fourth, ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris and an impressive Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) in sixth.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton qualified a disappointing seventh after struggling for one-lap pace throughout Saturday, but he did beat the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez who will start down in ninth.

When is the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix will be held on the streets of Monte Carlo on May 23 at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, May 23, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Monaco Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.346  
2 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'10.576 0.230
3 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'10.601 0.255
4 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'10.611 0.265
5 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'10.620 0.274
6 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'10.900 0.554
7 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.095 0.749
8 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'11.419 1.073
9 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.573 1.227
10 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'11.779 1.433
11 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'11.486 1.140
12 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'11.598 1.252
13 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'11.600 1.254
14 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'11.642 1.296
15 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'11.830 1.484
16 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'12.096 1.750
17 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'12.205 1.859
18 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'12.366 2.020
19 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'12.958 2.612
20 47 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas    
View full results 
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Author Rachit Thukral

