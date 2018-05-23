Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events
Formula 1 Monaco GP Special feature

Monaco Grand Prix: F1 circuit guide

0 shares
Monaco Grand Prix: F1 circuit guide
Get alerts
23/05/2018 10:22

The special characteristics that make the Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1’s “jewel in the crown” are explored in this week’s Motorsport Show track guide.

The 2.07-mile circuit will play host to “crazy” qualifying this year, according to Renault’s Carlos Sainz Jr, and there are some choice places to witness that “absolute madness”.

Motorsport Show host Peter Windsor talks through a lap of the principality, one of the few circuits on the calendar where traditional corner names still rule over bland turn numbers.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Article type Special feature
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events