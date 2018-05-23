Monaco Grand Prix: F1 circuit guide

The special characteristics that make the Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1’s “jewel in the crown” are explored in this week’s Motorsport Show track guide.

The 2.07-mile circuit will play host to “crazy” qualifying this year, according to Renault’s Carlos Sainz Jr, and there are some choice places to witness that “absolute madness”.

Motorsport Show host Peter Windsor talks through a lap of the principality, one of the few circuits on the calendar where traditional corner names still rule over bland turn numbers.