Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the technical updates on show in the Monte Carlo pitlane.
McLaren MCL33 front wing detail old version
New front wing features revised cascade elements and endplate canards.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front brake detail
A look at the W09 front brake assembly whilst deconstructed, as the team makes setup changes.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
A great overhead shot of the Mercedes W09 shows of the six vortex generators per sidepod that have been added for Monaco.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail
A nice view of the front suspension, as the team replaced the entire system following a vibration issue.
Sauber C37 duct
A close-up of the upper sidepod slat that the team has revised for the Monaco GP.
Sauber C37 floor
With space at such a premium in the pitlane at Monaco the Sauber mechanics are forced to pass parts between the garage floors. It also goes to show just how lightweight something like the cars floor is!
Sauber C37 detail
A close-up of Sauber’s venting panel alongside the cockpit which rejects heat created by the radiators and various other coolers housed within.
Sauber C37 detail
A look inside the nosecone of the C37 shows the pipework for ducting airflow from the underside of the nose to upper surface, which is known as the ‘S’-duct.
Sauber C37 detail
Sauber has introduced a boomerang winglet for Monaco, which is slotted in order to comply with the with regulations, as the footplate of the bargeboards below are serrated.
Sauber C37 side
A look at the ever more complex area ahead of the sidepods on the C37, which is also utilising a blown axle this weekend.
Sauber C37 front suspension
Sauber’s new enlarged brake duct which feeds the blown axle.
Sauber C37 wheel
A close-up of Sauber’s blown axle, which has a shaped nozzle housed within.