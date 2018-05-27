Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

McLaren MCL33 front wing detail old version 1 / 12 New front wing features revised cascade elements and endplate canards. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front brake detail 2 / 12 A look at the W09 front brake assembly whilst deconstructed, as the team makes setup changes. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 3 / 12 A great overhead shot of the Mercedes W09 shows of the six vortex generators per sidepod that have been added for Monaco. Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail 4 / 12 A nice view of the front suspension, as the team replaced the entire system following a vibration issue. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 duct 5 / 12 A close-up of the upper sidepod slat that the team has revised for the Monaco GP. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 floor 6 / 12 With space at such a premium in the pitlane at Monaco the Sauber mechanics are forced to pass parts between the garage floors. It also goes to show just how lightweight something like the cars floor is! Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Sauber C37 detail 7 / 12 A close-up of Sauber’s venting panel alongside the cockpit which rejects heat created by the radiators and various other coolers housed within. Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Sauber C37 detail 8 / 12 A look inside the nosecone of the C37 shows the pipework for ducting airflow from the underside of the nose to upper surface, which is known as the ‘S’-duct. Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Sauber C37 detail 9 / 12 Sauber has introduced a boomerang winglet for Monaco, which is slotted in order to comply with the with regulations, as the footplate of the bargeboards below are serrated. Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Sauber C37 side 10 / 12 A look at the ever more complex area ahead of the sidepods on the C37, which is also utilising a blown axle this weekend. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 front suspension 11 / 12 Sauber’s new enlarged brake duct which feeds the blown axle. Photo by: Franco Nugnes