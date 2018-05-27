Global
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Monaco GP Special feature

Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
27/05/2018 02:18
Slider List

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the technical updates on show in the Monte Carlo pitlane.

McLaren MCL33 front wing detail old version

McLaren MCL33 front wing detail old version
1/12

New front wing features revised cascade elements and endplate canards.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front brake detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front brake detail
2/12

A look at the W09 front brake assembly whilst deconstructed, as the team makes setup changes.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
3/12

A great overhead shot of the Mercedes W09 shows of the six vortex generators per sidepod that have been added for Monaco.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail
4/12

A nice view of the front suspension, as the team replaced the entire system following a vibration issue.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 duct

Sauber C37 duct
5/12

A close-up of the upper sidepod slat that the team has revised for the Monaco GP.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 floor

Sauber C37 floor
6/12

With space at such a premium in the pitlane at Monaco the Sauber mechanics are forced to pass parts between the garage floors. It also goes to show just how lightweight something like the cars floor is!

Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Sauber C37 detail

Sauber C37 detail
7/12

A close-up of Sauber’s venting panel alongside the cockpit which rejects heat created by the radiators and various other coolers housed within.

Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Sauber C37 detail

Sauber C37 detail
8/12

A look inside the nosecone of the C37 shows the pipework for ducting airflow from the underside of the nose to upper surface, which is known as the ‘S’-duct.

Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Sauber C37 detail

Sauber C37 detail
9/12

Sauber has introduced a boomerang winglet for Monaco, which is slotted in order to comply with the with regulations, as the footplate of the bargeboards below are serrated.

Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Sauber C37 side

Sauber C37 side
10/12

A look at the ever more complex area ahead of the sidepods on the C37, which is also utilising a blown axle this weekend.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 front suspension

Sauber C37 front suspension
11/12

Sauber’s new enlarged brake duct which feeds the blown axle.

Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Sauber C37 wheel

Sauber C37 wheel
12/12

A close-up of Sauber’s blown axle, which has a shaped nozzle housed within.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Article type Special feature
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
