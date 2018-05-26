Global
Formula 1 Monaco GP Special feature

Monaco GP: Starting grid in pictures

26/05/2018 02:32
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Monaco GP in Barcelona, the sixth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'10.810

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.039

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'11.232

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.266

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

5: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'11.441

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

6: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'12.061

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

7: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'12.110

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

8: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.130

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

9: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'12.154

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

10: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'12.221

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.411

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

12: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'12.440

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

13: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'12.521

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

14: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'12.714

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

15: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'13.179

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

16: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'13.265

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

17: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'13.323

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.728 (inc 3-place grid penalty)

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

19: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'13.393

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

20: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
