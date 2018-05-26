Monaco GP: Starting grid in pictures

Get alerts
26/05/2018 02:32
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Monaco GP in Barcelona, the sixth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'10.810
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.039
3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'11.232
4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.266
5: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'11.441
6: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'12.061
7: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'12.110
8: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.130
9: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'12.154
10: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'12.221
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.411
12: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'12.440
13: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'12.521
14: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'12.714
15: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'13.179
16: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'13.265
17: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'13.323
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.728 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
19: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'13.393
20: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images