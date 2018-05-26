Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events
Formula 1 Monaco GP Practice report

Monaco GP: Ricciardo quickest in FP3 as Verstappen shunts

0 shares
Monaco GP: Ricciardo quickest in FP3 as Verstappen shunts
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Get alerts
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
26/05/2018 11:05

Daniel Ricciardo completed a clean sweep of Monaco Grand Prix practice sessions as his Red Bull Formula 1 teammate Max Verstappen crashed heavily late in FP3 on Saturday.

After enjoying a one-two in FP1 and FP2 on Thursday, Red Bull continued its fine form on the streets of Monte Carlo, with Verstappen initially turning the tables on Ricciardo.

Verstappen set two times good enough for top spot as Thursday pacesetter Ricciardo lapped just over a tenth slower than the Dutchman.

However, when Verstappen emerged for a late run on fresh hypersofts he crashed exiting the Swimming Pool section on his first flying lap.

Verstappen had a small wobble after clearing the Renault of Carlos Sainz approaching the right-left chicane, then clipped the inside wall as he turned in.

That broke the right front steering and sent Verstappen across the chicane's run-off and into the wall heavily on the right-hand side.

It was an almost identical crash to one Verstappen suffered two years ago, and gives Red Bull significant work to do to get the car ready for qualifying.

The session was red-flagged before resuming with three minutes remaining, and Ricciardo took full advantage to improve to a 1m11.786s, just one-thousandth of a second faster than Verstappen.

Sebastian Vettel headed Ferrari's charge two tenths back in third, with Lewis Hamilton best of the Mercedes drivers in fifth.

Kimi Raikkonen slipped in between the title rivals, a tenth back from his teammate after a lap that looked very strong before fading in the final sequence of corners.

Valtteri Bottas struggled initially in the second Mercedes, which required a rear wing change after the Finn clobbered the barrier in the Ste Devote run-off after attempting a quick U-turn having run straight on.

He did jump up the order with 20 minutes remaining by getting ahead of Hamilton into fifth on a 1m12.356s.

Hamilton then hit back with a time less than a tenth faster despite encountering a Williams just as he approached the final corner.

Brendon Hartley took best-of-the-rest honours in seventh behind the big three teams for Toro Rosso ahead of teammate Pierre Gasly.

Sainz, who also took to the Turn 1 escape road during the session but rejoined without damaging his car, and Williams rookie Sergey Sirotkin completed the top 10.

ClaDriverChassisEngineLapsTimeGap
1 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 23 1'11.786  
2 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 14 1'11.787 0.001
3 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'12.023 0.237
4 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 26 1'12.142 0.356
5 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 26 1'12.273 0.487
6 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'12.356 0.570
7 new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 25 1'12.752 0.966
8 france Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 23 1'12.761 0.975
9 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 24 1'12.850 1.064
10 russia Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 23 1'12.854 1.068
11 belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 25 1'12.874 1.088
12 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 23 1'12.940 1.154
13 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 22 1'13.025 1.239
14 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 26 1'13.112 1.326
15 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 25 1'13.279 1.493
16 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 26 1'13.595 1.809
17 monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 25 1'13.644 1.858
18 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 21 1'13.881 2.095
19 denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 20 1'14.192 2.406
20 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 28 1'14.221 2.435
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events