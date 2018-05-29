Monaco GP: Best of team radio

Recap the Monaco Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Ricciardo after taking pole in qualifying
Ricciardo: “50% done. Let’s finish this *** tomorrow.”
Ricciardo informs Red Bull of loss of power
Ricciardo: “Losing power. Let me know if I can do something.”
Team: “OK mate. We can see what’s going on. You just need to keep it smooth. Keep focused.”
Ricciardo: “Yeah, I got no power though.”
Vandoorne wasn’t too happy with a lapped Williams
Vandoorne:: “I need blue flags.”
Team: “He has blue flags now.”
Vandoorne: “Honestly is he serious!? That’s **** dangerous!”
Hamilton complains about excessive tyre wear
Hamilton: “These front tyres are not going to make 30 more laps.”
Team: “So those four cars are all in the same boat. So yourself, Ricciardo, Vettel, Raikkonen.”
Hamilton: “Do their tyres look as messed up as mine?”
Team: “Yeah, none of them look pretty. None of them look pretty.”
Alonso just before retiring from the race
Alonso: “Gearbox, gearbox, gearbox!”
Team: “OK Fernando, we’re going to have to retire the car. We’re going to have to retire the car.”
Verstappen passes Sainz Jr by partially cutting a chicane
Sainz: “He jumped the chicane massively.”
Red Bull to Verstappen: “Make sure any future overtakes are kept clean mate.”
Leclerc explains why he crashed into the back of Hartley
Leclerc: “Gone! I had no brakes! Brakes went completely off. No brakes, but we had to do brake saving before. Honestly. I had no brakes! I couldn’t do anything.”
Ricciardo reassures team he has race under control
Team: “There are three laps to go, we suggest…”
Ricciardo: “I got it buddy!”
Ricciardo celebrates second win of the year.
Team: “Absolutely amazing. I don’t know how you did that, Daniel. Incredible holy ***.”
Ricciardo: “Holy tomorrow. Cheers boys. Redemption. Haha. ****. Thanks guys.”
Team: “Didn’t make it easy for you mate. Didn’t make it easy. I do not know how you did that.”
Horner: “Unbelievable. You have done an amazing job today. That is right up there with what Schumacher did this in 1995 (1994 Spanish GP) and this is payback for 2016. Give Prince Albert a shoey!”