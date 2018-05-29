Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events
Formula 1 Monaco GP Top List

Monaco GP: Best of team radio

0 shares
Get alerts
By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
29/05/2018 07:05
Slider List

Recap the Monaco Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Ricciardo after taking pole in qualifying

Ricciardo after taking pole in qualifying
1/9

Ricciardo: “50% done. Let’s finish this *** tomorrow.”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ricciardo informs Red Bull of loss of power

Ricciardo informs Red Bull of loss of power
2/9

Ricciardo: “Losing power. Let me know if I can do something.”
Team: “OK mate. We can see what’s going on. You just need to keep it smooth. Keep focused.”
Ricciardo: “Yeah, I got no power though.”

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Vandoorne wasn’t too happy with a lapped Williams

Vandoorne wasn’t too happy with a lapped Williams
3/9

Vandoorne:: “I need blue flags.”
Team: “He has blue flags now.”
Vandoorne: “Honestly is he serious!? That’s **** dangerous!”

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Hamilton complains about excessive tyre wear

Hamilton complains about excessive tyre wear
4/9

Hamilton: “These front tyres are not going to make 30 more laps.”
Team: “So those four cars are all in the same boat. So yourself, Ricciardo, Vettel, Raikkonen.”
Hamilton: “Do their tyres look as messed up as mine?”
Team: “Yeah, none of them look pretty. None of them look pretty.”

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Alonso just before retiring from the race

Alonso just before retiring from the race
5/9

Alonso: “Gearbox, gearbox, gearbox!”
Team: “OK Fernando, we’re going to have to retire the car. We’re going to have to retire the car.”

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Verstappen passes Sainz Jr by partially cutting a chicane

Verstappen passes Sainz Jr by partially cutting a chicane
6/9

Sainz: “He jumped the chicane massively.”
Red Bull to Verstappen: “Make sure any future overtakes are kept clean mate.”

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Leclerc explains why he crashed into the back of Hartley

Leclerc explains why he crashed into the back of Hartley
7/9

Leclerc: “Gone! I had no brakes! Brakes went completely off. No brakes, but we had to do brake saving before. Honestly. I had no brakes! I couldn’t do anything.”

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Ricciardo reassures team he has race under control

Ricciardo reassures team he has race under control
8/9

Team: “There are three laps to go, we suggest…”
Ricciardo: “I got it buddy!”

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Ricciardo celebrates second win of the year.

Ricciardo celebrates second win of the year.
9/9

Team: “Absolutely amazing. I don’t know how you did that, Daniel. Incredible holy ***.”
Ricciardo: “Holy tomorrow. Cheers boys. Redemption. Haha. ****. Thanks guys.”
Team: “Didn’t make it easy for you mate. Didn’t make it easy. I do not know how you did that.”
Horner: “Unbelievable. You have done an amazing job today. That is right up there with what Schumacher did this in 1995 (1994 Spanish GP) and this is payback for 2016. Give Prince Albert a shoey!”

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Article type Top List
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events