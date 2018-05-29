Monaco GP: Best of team radio

Ricciardo after taking pole in qualifying 1 / 9 Ricciardo: “50% done. Let’s finish this *** tomorrow.” Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ricciardo informs Red Bull of loss of power
Ricciardo: "Losing power. Let me know if I can do something."

Team: “OK mate. We can see what’s going on. You just need to keep it smooth. Keep focused.”

Ricciardo: "Yeah, I got no power though."

Vandoorne wasn't too happy with a lapped Williams
Vandoorne:: "I need blue flags."

Team: “He has blue flags now.”

Vandoorne: "Honestly is he serious!? That's **** dangerous!"

Hamilton complains about excessive tyre wear
Hamilton: "These front tyres are not going to make 30 more laps."

Team: “So those four cars are all in the same boat. So yourself, Ricciardo, Vettel, Raikkonen.”

Hamilton: “Do their tyres look as messed up as mine?”

Team: "Yeah, none of them look pretty. None of them look pretty."

Alonso just before retiring from the race
Alonso: "Gearbox, gearbox, gearbox!"

Team: "OK Fernando, we're going to have to retire the car. We're going to have to retire the car."

Verstappen passes Sainz Jr by partially cutting a chicane
Sainz: "He jumped the chicane massively."

Red Bull to Verstappen: "Make sure any future overtakes are kept clean mate."

Leclerc explains why he crashed into the back of Hartley
Leclerc: "Gone! I had no brakes! Brakes went completely off. No brakes, but we had to do brake saving before. Honestly. I had no brakes! I couldn't do anything."

Ricciardo reassures team he has race under control
Team: "There are three laps to go, we suggest…"

Ricciardo: "I got it buddy!"