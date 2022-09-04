Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Horner surprised Mercedes F1 didn't use Russell to protect Hamilton Next / Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Moment of "confusion" behind Hamilton-Russell Dutch GP F1 near-miss

George Russell has explained his near-miss with Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton while mounting his overtake in the Dutch Grand Prix, as the two had a moment of "confusion".

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Moment of "confusion" behind Hamilton-Russell Dutch GP F1 near-miss
Listen to this article

During the safety car period produced by Valtteri Bottas' stranded Alfa Romeo, Russell took the opportunity to call his own shots and asked for a set of soft tyres to complete the final stages of the race.

Running second at that point, Russell conceded the place to race winner Max Verstappen as Hamilton stayed out on used mediums, which ultimately cost him the lead as Verstappen stalked the Briton through the Turn 14 banking and swiped past at the end of the straight.

Russell then caught and passed Hamilton ahead of the 64th lap, but was inches away from clouting the rear end of his teammate as he cut through the slipstream to place his W13 on the inside into Turn 1.

This was, according to the 24-year-old, a moment of confusion between the two as they tried to anticipate each other's moves.

"Obviously with that I would say, with Lewis, we just had a bit of confusion and I came out just as he defended," Russell explained.

"It could have been a bit nasty but you know, we've got respect between the two of us so it's all good."

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, after the race

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, after the race

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Russell also clarified his view on the Mercedes strategy amid the safety car, feeling that the team's best chance of claiming a victory at Zandvoort was in splitting its tactics and hedging its bets.

Although Russell felt that it was a difficult decision to make and felt that Hamilton's performance was ultimately deserving of a podium position, he said that the result could have been very different if the medium tyres could fire up.

"I think as a team it was incredibly difficult decision, because had we both pitted we would have conceded the position to Max. Had we both stayed out we probably both would have lost out to Max as well," Russell elucidated.

"The best chance we as a team had of victory was splitting the cars, one to stay ahead of Max, one to stay behind and see what happened.

"If [Hamilton] could have just got those tyres restarted it could have been different, but you know, it was always gonna be very, very challenging for him.

"I'm sure Lewis wanted to go for it; as a racing driver and where we are at the moment as a team, we want to win. We're obviously really happy with the points, just being consistent getting them on the board.

"But ultimately no one remembers who finishes second in the championship, so we want to win a race." 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Horner surprised Mercedes F1 didn't use Russell to protect Hamilton
Previous article

Horner surprised Mercedes F1 didn't use Russell to protect Hamilton
Next article

Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP

Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Dennis signs multi-year extension with Andretti Formula E squad
Formula E

Dennis signs multi-year extension with Andretti Formula E squad

Rast joins McLaren for 2022-2023 Formula E season
Formula E

Rast joins McLaren for 2022-2023 Formula E season

Fenestraz 'studied more than school' for late Seoul FE call-up Seoul ePrix II
Formula E

Fenestraz 'studied more than school' for late Seoul FE call-up

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers, says Wolff Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers, says Wolff

Hamilton apologises to Mercedes for F1 radio outburst in Dutch GP Dutch GP
Formula 1

Hamilton apologises to Mercedes for F1 radio outburst in Dutch GP

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes’ £6 million F1 energy bill prompts solar farm plan
Formula 1

Mercedes’ £6 million F1 energy bill prompts solar farm plan

Hamilton: Change in Mercedes F1 car performance "like a mood swing" Dutch GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Change in Mercedes F1 car performance "like a mood swing"

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

Latest news

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Binotto hits back at Rosberg's F2/F3 jibe over Ferrari pitstops
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto hits back at Rosberg's F2/F3 jibe over Ferrari pitstops

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto has hit back at comments from former world champion Nico Rosberg that F2 and F3 teams are better at pitstops than the Maranello squad.

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza after Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza after Italian GP

Jacques Villeneuve is to test last year’s Alpine A521 Formula 1 car at Monza on the Wednesday after the Italian Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
34m
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
1 h
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.