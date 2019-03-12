Mission Winnow insists it’s "here to stay" with Ferrari

Mission Winnow’s logos first appeared on the Ferrari at last year’s Japanese Grand Prix, but the initiative's involvement has caused some controversy.

In particular, Australian authorities launched an investigation in to whether Mission Winnow breached anti-tobacco advertising legislation.

Shortly after news of that issue emerged, Ferrari announced that the Mission Minnow logos would be removed from the cars and team uniforms for this weekend’s event in Melbourne.

Furthermore, a revised F1 2019 entry list from the FIA had Ferrari’s team name change from ‘Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow’ to ‘Scuderia Ferrari’.

While the moves prompted questions about whether or not the Mission Winnow initiative would be abandoned, the company has confirmed that it is pushing on with the project.

In a tweet responding to the ongoing situation, Mission Winnow said: “We are here to stay. Mission Winnow will remain the title partner of the Scuderia Ferrari team. The changes are currently planned only for Australia.”