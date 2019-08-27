Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Minor injury left Norris with supportive boot

shares
comments
Minor injury left Norris with supportive boot
By:
Aug 27, 2019, 10:19 AM

A minor injury left McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris requiring a supportive boot days before the Belgian Grand Prix, but he should not have any issues for the race.

F1 rookie Norris is a prolific simracer and has a strong online presence, and he revealed during a live stream on Sunday night he had a boot on his left leg.

Motorsport.com understands this is a precautionary measure after Norris suffered mild inflammation of a tendon in his left foot after running.

The boot will allow him to rest his foot properly ahead of this weekend's race at Spa.

During his video, filmed after attending the British MotoGP round at Silverstone, Norris slammed his boot on his table and said: "Have you seen this? I got my leg support on. I did so much walking today and I'm injured. I should be alright."

Norris joked: "I'll have to wear this beauty in the F1 car. I'll put it all under and this will be my race boot.

"It's got a load of grip on. I can smash the brake pedal with my leg now."

Norris has been one of the stars of the 2019 season, and lies 10th in the points as the championship resumes after its summer break.

He finished on the podium at Spa last year in the second F2 race and returns to the Belgian circuit in search of his sixth points finish of his rookie F1 campaign.

Next article
The tiny change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Previous article

The tiny change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Next article

What Williams is learning from its worst car

What Williams is learning from its worst car
About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren
Author Scott Mitchell

