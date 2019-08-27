Minor injury left Norris with supportive boot

F1 rookie Norris is a prolific simracer and has a strong online presence, and he revealed during a live stream on Sunday night he had a boot on his left leg.

Motorsport.com understands this is a precautionary measure after Norris suffered mild inflammation of a tendon in his left foot after running.

The boot will allow him to rest his foot properly ahead of this weekend's race at Spa.

During his video, filmed after attending the British MotoGP round at Silverstone, Norris slammed his boot on his table and said: "Have you seen this? I got my leg support on. I did so much walking today and I'm injured. I should be alright."

Norris joked: "I'll have to wear this beauty in the F1 car. I'll put it all under and this will be my race boot.

"It's got a load of grip on. I can smash the brake pedal with my leg now."

Norris has been one of the stars of the 2019 season, and lies 10th in the points as the championship resumes after its summer break.

He finished on the podium at Spa last year in the second F2 race and returns to the Belgian circuit in search of his sixth points finish of his rookie F1 campaign.