Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes
Formula 1 News

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Mick Schumacher says Sebastian Vettel has been giving him plenty of advice through his rookie Formula 1 season after striking up a good friendship with the four-time world champion.

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship

Schumacher made his F1 debut in 2021 with Haas after winning the Formula 2 title last year, joining Vettel as the only other German driver on the grid.

Vettel has taken a keen interest in Schumacher’s career, having raced against his seven-time world champion father, Michael, between 2010 and 2012, and looked up to him during his own early career.

Vettel and Schumacher Jr have been spotted talking a lot throughout the season so far, often interacting in the media pen and during the driver parade that returned in Monaco last weekend.

Schumacher revealed that Vettel has given him “many” pieces of advice in the early part of his F1 career, and felt there was plenty he could learn from the Aston Martin driver.

“I have a huge respect for him, and obviously, I think that we can call that a friendship, which is very nice for me,” Schumacher said.

“He has got so much experience and there are so many things that I can learn from him.

“I think the biggest advice he gave me is really to just never forget why I'm here. And that's because we love the sport. Once you lose that, you’re in the wrong place.

“So I'm enjoying my life. I'm doing the best thing in the world. I think that it's great to have somebody like him giving me advice here and there.”

Read Also:

Schumacher has led Haas’s efforts through the early part of the 2021 season, qualifying and finishing ahead of teammate Nikita Mazepin in four of the five races.

The German driver explained how his confidence is being built up through a close relationship with the Haas team, with trust flowing in both directions.

“The team is a big, big part of my development, but it's also a big part of my confidence,” Schumacher said.

“I take that confidence from the team that they're giving me. They have a huge trust in us as drivers. I have a huge trust in my team.

“That bond is building on a very steep level at the moment, and that is going to make those time differences at the end, where you will always find that extra bit of lap time, because you have such a strong connection to the team.

“Even when we don't see each other, we're still building on it, because we have meetings behind the scenes that people will probably never see, but they're there and the work is daily.

“That’s basically what we need to improve and that's where we will get our strength from, also in the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes

Previous article

The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel , Mick Schumacher
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

2h
2
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1d
3
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash

21h
4
Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

1d
5
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1d
Latest news
Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship
Formula 1

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship

1h
The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes
Formula 1

The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes

4h
Giovinazzi no longer needs Raikkonen as a reference – Vasseur
Formula 1

Giovinazzi no longer needs Raikkonen as a reference – Vasseur

19h
Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"
Formula 1

Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"

22h
Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season

May 29, 2021
Latest videos
F1: Marko - Wolff 'should look at his own front wings' amid protest threat 00:38
Formula 1
23h

F1: Marko - Wolff 'should look at his own front wings' amid protest threat

Formula 1: How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long 00:46
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

Formula 1: How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans 00:40
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat
Video Inside
Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances
Formula 1

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice Monaco GP
Formula 1

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt Monaco GP
Formula 1

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021

Trending Today

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship

The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes

Latest news

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship

The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes

Giovinazzi no longer needs Raikkonen as a reference – Vasseur
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi no longer needs Raikkonen as a reference – Vasseur

Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.