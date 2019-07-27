Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: Waiting to drive F2004 was "torture"

shares
comments
Slider
List

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004
1/12

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004
2/12

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004
3/12

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004
4/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004
5/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004
6/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004
7/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
8/12

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
9/12

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
10/12

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher drives the Ferrari F2004
11/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
12/12

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

By:
Jul 27, 2019, 12:27 PM

Mick Schumacher said it felt like "torture" having to wait to go out and drive his father Michael's Ferrari F2004 for the first time at Hockenheim.

The Formula 2 driver delighted his home crowd with a short three-lap demonstration of the car that took his dad to the world title and victory in the German Grand Prix in 2004.

Having stepped out the car, Schumacher admitted how his emotions had been running high before he left the pits because he was so desperate to get out there.

"I just wanted to go out and I just wanted to drive," said Schumacher. "Obviously having to wait, even in front of the pit exit, was more like torture. I just wanted to turn [the lights] myself and go out.

"Going out of the pitlane and coming into the pitlane I never lost a smile. It was always on my face. Even when I was locking up, I was smiling! It was really cool."

Schumacher said that the experience with the car was made even more special because he was using Michael's original race seat.

"It was great," he explained. "It was amazing to be able to drive the car around here especially. It was my dad's seat and I fitted perfectly. So that even made it greater."

Having driven a current Ferrari earlier this year, and having run a 1994 Benetton at Spa in 2017, Schumacher said he had a better understanding of how much technology has moved on in F1.

"I've been able to witness how they were 10 years apart now, with the 1994 and the 2004, and obviously the 2019 one. In general I think the development between 1994 and 2004 was a huge step and then obviously now again there has been an even bigger step.

"To be able to drive the V10, and feel how that one behaved and sounded, was something very special.

"People asked me if I could hear them but I said that the V10 engine was a bit loud, so it was hard for me to hear them."

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Next article
Brown: Sainz, Norris giving McLaren edge over midfield rivals

Previous article

Brown: Sainz, Norris giving McLaren edge over midfield rivals

Next article

Turbo problem puts Vettel out in Q1 in Germany

Turbo problem puts Vettel out in Q1 in Germany
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.