Mick Schumacher to drive Michael's Mercedes F1 car at Goodwood
Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher will make his first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month in a 2011 W02 that his father Michael raced.
The German, who joined Mercedes in his new role this year after two seasons competing for Haas, will complete runs on both the Saturday and Sunday of the three-day Goodwood event on 14-16 July.
The W02 was the second car designed and built by the Mercedes F1 team following its purchase of Brawn GP at the end of the 2009 season.
Raced by Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg, the car was a regular points scorer as it helped the squad to fourth place in the constructors’ championship. It remains the only Mercedes car that failed to finish on a podium, with its best result being fourth at the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix.
Speaking about the opportunity of driving at Goodwood, Schumacher said: "It's going to be spectacular to run in my dad’s 2011 car, the W02, even if it is only a short run. Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega!
"Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it. I have been lucky enough to drive one of his Benetton cars and some of the Ferraris he raced, but this will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove. I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face."
Mick Schumacher, Mercedes-AMG reserve driver, talks to colleagues in the team's garage
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
As well as Schumacher being present for Mercedes at Goodwood, Esteban Gutierrez will run up the hill in a W12 – the car that delivered the German manufacturer its most recent constructors’ championship success in 2021.
Beyond the cars running, Mercedes will display them to the public in the official F1 Pit Lane area that runs from Friday until Sunday.
Schumacher is not the only major F1 name driving at Goodwood, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel having also recently confirmed his presence there.
Vettel will be running cars from his own private collection, including a Williams FW14B and McLaren MP4/8, as he champions the use of fully sustainable fuels.
Undercut impact will be added factor in final F1 tyre warmer ban decision
Ferrari: Leclerc accepted he was wrong over F1 strategy criticisms
Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records
Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records
Mercedes reveals plans for ‘larger’ British GP F1 upgrade
Mercedes reveals plans for ‘larger’ British GP F1 upgrade Mercedes reveals plans for ‘larger’ British GP F1 upgrade
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Latest news
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes
Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term
Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term
WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires
WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires
NASCAR Heat 5 Next Gen Car Update (2022) DLC Released
NASCAR Heat 5 Next Gen Car Update (2022) DLC Released NASCAR Heat 5 Next Gen Car Update (2022) DLC Released
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history
The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history
The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023
The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023
The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress
The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada
How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada
The science behind battery development and use in F1
The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.