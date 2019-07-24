Mick Schumacher expects “thrilling” demo run in Michael’s F2004
Mick Schumacher says the chance to demonstrate father Michael’s Ferrari F2004 in front of the German Grand Prix crowd this weekend at Hockenheim will be “pretty amazing.”
There is no FIA Formula 2 round at Hockenheim, so it will be the only chance for local fans to see the rising star behind the wheel at what could be the last Grand Prix to be held at the track where Michael was always a huge draw.
“I think it will be special,” said Schumacher Jr. “I have a lot of good memories of Hockenheim, particularly from winning the F3 European Championship there last year, and to drive this car around there on a Grand Prix weekend is pretty amazing. I’m already very excited. I just hope everybody will have as much fun as I will.
“The F2004 is a symbol of great times for F1 in Germany, and I imagine that some of the spectators will have flashbacks to those times. I will do my best to help spark those good memories and I’ll try to make sure that everybody has a great time!”
Read Also:
Gallery: Michael Schumacher in 2004...
Michael Schumacher with the new Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 leads the field down to the first corner from the start
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Peter Spinney / LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 leads the start
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 leads Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams BMW FW26
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images
Race winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004 celebrates with the Ferrari team after winning his 7th world championship with Jean Todt and Ross Brawn
Photo by: LAT Images
Schumacher, who previously drove Michael’s Benetton B194 at Spa-Francorchamps during Belgian Grand Prix weekend, has not yet had a chance to try the car.
“I would have loved to be able to do some preparation laps but unfortunately I just will have to wait and see,” he said. “We’ll do a seat fitting on Saturday morning of the race weekend but I am sure it will work out fine. In the end, it will be demo laps for pleasure, and I would really like to thank the owner of the car and Ferrari for giving me the opportunity.
“Since the F2004 was such a dominant car it will be thrilling for me to find out how it feels to drive it. It’s going to be exciting to experience the power of the engine, and I am very curious to understand how cars from that era feel on track.”
He admits he has no real memories of the 2004 season, which was his father’s seventh and final championship year: “To be honest, I don’t. Obviously I know what he achieved in the F2004 and that he won the German Grand Prix that year but I think I was too young to take it in.
“I’ve seen the highlights but I have to admit I don’t really have any memories of it. I more recall our races at home in the garden!”
Previous article
Red Bull "has confidence" for Germany after Silverstone showing
Next article
F1 to test overtaking ideas with Vietnam circuit layout
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|German GP
|Drivers
|Michael Schumacher Shop Now , Mick Schumacher
|Teams
|Ferrari Shop Now
|Author
|Adam Cooper
Mick Schumacher expects “thrilling” demo run in Michael’s F2004
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
05:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
06:00
12:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
09:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets