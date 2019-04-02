Gallery: Mick Schumacher drives Ferrari in Bahrain testing
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Corinna Schumacher, watches her son Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90, from the pit wall
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, got behind the wheel of a contemporary Formula 1 car in Bahrain on Tuesday for the first time, driving the Ferrari SF90. The reigning European F3 champion, a Ferrari junior driver, will also test for Alfa Romeo on Wednesday.
