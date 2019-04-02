Sign in
Formula 1 / Bahrain April testing / Special feature

Gallery: Mick Schumacher drives Ferrari in Bahrain testing

shares
comments
Slider
List

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari
1/23

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari
2/23

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
3/23

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
4/23

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
5/23

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Corinna Schumacher, watches her son Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90, from the pit wall

Corinna Schumacher, watches her son Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90, from the pit wall
6/23

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
7/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
8/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
9/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
10/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
11/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
12/23

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90, pit stops

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90, pit stops
13/23

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
14/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
15/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
16/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
17/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
18/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
19/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari
20/23

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari
21/23

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Corinna Schumacher, Mother of driver Mick Schumacher, Ferrari and wife to F1 Champion Michael Schumacher

Corinna Schumacher, Mother of driver Mick Schumacher, Ferrari and wife to F1 Champion Michael Schumacher
22/23

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari, sits with the Ferrari team at lunch

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari, sits with the Ferrari team at lunch
23/23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

By:
1h ago

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, got behind the wheel of a contemporary Formula 1 car in Bahrain on Tuesday for the first time, driving the Ferrari SF90. The reigning European F3 champion, a Ferrari junior driver, will also test for Alfa Romeo on Wednesday.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain April testing
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Teams Ferrari
Author Charles Bradley
