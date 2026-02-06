Michael Schumacher's first race-winning F1 car sells at auction for seven-figure sum
Michael Schumacher's first race-winning car, the Benetton B192, has sold at auction for €5,082,000
1992 Benetton B192 of Michael Schumacher
Photo by: Broad Arrow Auctions
Michael Schumacher's first Formula 1 race-winning car, the Benetton B192, has sold at auction.
Initially listed with an estimate of €8.5million, the 1992 Benetton sold for €5,082,000 at Broad Arrow Auctions.
Schumacher, partnered with Martin Brundle at the time, secured his maiden F1 victory in the B192 at the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. The German driver piloted the specific car at auction, designed by Rory Byrne, in five grands prix.
"I really can't describe it, I mean it is something crazy," Schumacher said after claiming his first victory.
"The essential spark that begins a legend. A single step on the road that would lead Michael Schumacher to seven world drivers' championships," a video by the auction house states (below). "Here stands the Benetton B192. The modest outsider, the underdog, a car built to challenge the giants of Williams and McLaren, by names now as legendary as Schumacher's own - Flavio Briatore, Rory Byrne, and Ross Brawn.
"Into a world ruled by Senna, Mansell, and Prost came a Teutonic upstart defined by precision, discipline, and an unwavering sense of direction. At a typically weather-challenged Spa-Francorchamps in 1992, this car carried him to that first defining triumph.
1992 Benetton B192 of Michael Schumacher
Photo by: Broad Arrow Auctions
"Within its carbon fibre form, the 3.5-litre V8 rose in rampant crescendos for 44 laps and 300 km, expertly conducted by Michael through a manual transmission.
"The B192 is the final manual Formula 1 car produced by Benetton. This driver and this car arrived that day, not to end, but to start a legendary journey, a prelude to the dominance that would follow. Time moves, champions rise, but the first step on the road to seven remains. Legends remain."
The B192 racked up 11 podium finishes, one win and two fastest laps with both Schumacher and Brundle. With the striking yellow and green livery, the B192 was powered by a Ford 3.5-litre V8 engine, which produced 660-680bhp.
Share Or Save This Story
New Michael Schumacher documentary set for 2026 Netflix release
Pierre Gasly responds to backlash over Michael Schumacher tribute Instagram post
Michael Schumacher-driven 1997 Ferrari F310B F1 car expected to reach seven-figure sum at auction
Michael Schumacher's first F1 race-winning Benetton B192 hits auction for €8.5m
As Renault says farewell to F1, 21 key moments in its history
Michael Schumacher-detailed Benetton F1 show car offered at auction
Latest news
Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026
Bobby Dale Earnhardt pays tribute to grandfather with Daytona paint scheme
Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?
Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments