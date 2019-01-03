Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 F1 cars

Slider List Mercedes W03 1 / 20 2012 season - 13th place / 0 win / 49 points Mercedes W02 2 / 20 2011 season - 8th place / 0 win / 76 points Mercedes W01 3 / 20 2010 season - 9th place / 0 win / 72 points Ferrari 248F1 4 / 20 2006 season - 2nd place / 7 wins / 121 points Ferrari F2005 5 / 20 2005 season - 3rd place / 1 win / 62 points Ferrari F2004 6 / 20 2004 season - World Champion / 13 wins / 148 points Ferrari F2003GA 7 / 20 2003 season - World Champion / 6 wins / 93 points Ferrari F2002 8 / 20 2002 season - World Champion / 11 wins / 144 points Ferrari F2001 9 / 20 2001 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 123 points Ferrari F1-2000 10 / 20 2000 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 108 points Ferrari F399 11 / 20 1999 season - 5th place / 2 wins / 44 points Ferrari F300 12 / 20 1998 season - 2nd place / 6 wins / 86 points Ferrari F310B 13 / 20 1997 season - Disqualified / 5 wins / 78 points Ferrari F310 14 / 20 1996 season - 3rd place / 3 wins / 59 points Benetton B195 - Renault 15 / 20 1995 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 102 points Benetton B194 - Ford 16 / 20 1994 season - World Champion / 8 wins / 92 points Benetton B193 - Ford 17 / 20 1993 season - 4th place / 1 win / 52 points Benetton B192 - Ford 18 / 20 1992 season - 3rd place / 1 win / 53 points Benetton B191 - Ford 19 / 20 1991 season - 14th place / 5 Grands Prix contested / 0 win / 4 points Jordan 191 - Ford 20 / 20 1991 season - 14th place / 1 Grand Prix contested / 0 win / 0 points

