Formula 1 / The F1 cars of Michael Schumacher's career / Top List

Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 F1 cars

Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 F1 cars
Jan 3, 2019, 2:44 AM

Do you remember all 20 Formula 1 cars that the great Michael Schumacher drove during his career? Here are the Jordan, the Benettons, the Ferraris and the Mercedes machines he raced in F1.

Mercedes W03

Mercedes W03
1/20

2012 season - 13th place / 0 win / 49 points

Mercedes W02

Mercedes W02
2/20

2011 season - 8th place / 0 win / 76 points

Mercedes W01

Mercedes W01
3/20

2010 season - 9th place / 0 win / 72 points

Ferrari 248F1

Ferrari 248F1
4/20

2006 season - 2nd place / 7 wins / 121 points

Ferrari F2005

Ferrari F2005
5/20

2005 season - 3rd place / 1 win / 62 points

Ferrari F2004

Ferrari F2004
6/20

2004 season - World Champion / 13 wins / 148 points

Ferrari F2003GA

Ferrari F2003GA
7/20

2003 season - World Champion / 6 wins / 93 points

Ferrari F2002

Ferrari F2002
8/20

2002 season - World Champion / 11 wins / 144 points

Ferrari F2001

Ferrari F2001
9/20

2001 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 123 points

Ferrari F1-2000

Ferrari F1-2000
10/20

2000 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 108 points

Ferrari F399

Ferrari F399
11/20

1999 season - 5th place / 2 wins / 44 points

Ferrari F300

Ferrari F300
12/20

1998 season - 2nd place / 6 wins / 86 points

Ferrari F310B

Ferrari F310B
13/20

1997 season - Disqualified / 5 wins / 78 points

Ferrari F310

Ferrari F310
14/20

1996 season - 3rd place / 3 wins / 59 points

Benetton B195 - Renault

Benetton B195 - Renault
15/20

1995 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 102 points

Benetton B194 - Ford

Benetton B194 - Ford
16/20

1994 season - World Champion / 8 wins / 92 points

Benetton B193 - Ford

Benetton B193 - Ford
17/20

1993 season - 4th place / 1 win / 52 points

Benetton B192 - Ford

Benetton B192 - Ford
18/20

1992 season - 3rd place / 1 win / 53 points

Benetton B191 - Ford

Benetton B191 - Ford
19/20

1991 season - 14th place / 5 Grands Prix contested / 0 win / 4 points

Jordan 191 - Ford

Jordan 191 - Ford
20/20

1991 season - 14th place / 1 Grand Prix contested / 0 win / 0 points

And for amazing photos of Michael Schumacher, available to purchase, check out the Motorsport Images website.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event The F1 cars of Michael Schumacher's career
