Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All 91 of Michael Schumacher's F1 wins

shares
comments
Gallery: All 91 of Michael Schumacher's F1 wins
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
Jan 3, 2019, 2:51 AM

Michael Schumacher is statistically the greatest driver in Formula 1 World Championship history, and here are all 91 of his race victories for Benetton and Ferrari between 1992 and 2006.

Slider
List

1992 Belgian Grand Prix

1992 Belgian Grand Prix
1/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1993 Portuguese Grand Prix

1993 Portuguese Grand Prix
2/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 Brazilian Grand Prix

1994 Brazilian Grand Prix
3/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 Pacific Grand Prix

1994 Pacific Grand Prix
4/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 San Marino Grand Prix

1994 San Marino Grand Prix
5/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 Monaco Grand Prix

1994 Monaco Grand Prix
6/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 Canadian Grand Prix

1994 Canadian Grand Prix
7/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1994 French Grand Prix

1994 French Grand Prix
8/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 Hungarian Grand Prix

1994 Hungarian Grand Prix
9/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 European Grand Prix

1994 European Grand Prix
10/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 Brazilian Grand Prix

1995 Brazilian Grand Prix
11/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 Spanish Grand Prix

1995 Spanish Grand Prix
12/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1995 Monaco Grand Prix

1995 Monaco Grand Prix
13/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 French Grand Prix

1995 French Grand Prix
14/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1995 German Grand Prix

1995 German Grand Prix
15/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 Belgian Grand Prix

1995 Belgian Grand Prix
16/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 European Grand Prix

1995 European Grand Prix
17/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 Pacific Grand Prix

1995 Pacific Grand Prix
18/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 Japanese Grand Prix

1995 Japanese Grand Prix
19/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 Spanish Grand Prix

1996 Spanish Grand Prix
20/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1996 Belgian Grand Prix

1996 Belgian Grand Prix
21/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 Italian Grand Prix

1996 Italian Grand Prix
22/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1997 Monaco Grand Prix

1997 Monaco Grand Prix
23/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1997 Canadian Grand Prix

1997 Canadian Grand Prix
24/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1997 French Grand Prix

1997 French Grand Prix
25/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1997 Belgian Grand Prix

1997 Belgian Grand Prix
26/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1997 Japanese Grand Prix

1997 Japanese Grand Prix
27/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 Argentinian Grand Prix

1998 Argentinian Grand Prix
28/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 Canadian Grand Prix

1998 Canadian Grand Prix
29/91

Photo by: LAT Images

1998 French Grand Prix

1998 French Grand Prix
30/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 British Grand Prix

1998 British Grand Prix
31/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 Hungarian Grand Prix

1998 Hungarian Grand Prix
32/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

1998 Italian Grand Prix

1998 Italian Grand Prix
33/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1999 San Marino Grand Prix

1999 San Marino Grand Prix
34/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1999 Monaco Grand Prix

1999 Monaco Grand Prix
35/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2000 Australian Grand Prix

2000 Australian Grand Prix
36/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2000 Brazilian Grand Prix

2000 Brazilian Grand Prix
37/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 San Marino Grand Prix

2000 San Marino Grand Prix
38/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2000 European Grand Prix

2000 European Grand Prix
39/91

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

2000 Canadian Grand Prix

2000 Canadian Grand Prix
40/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 Italian Grand Prix

2000 Italian Grand Prix
41/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 United States Grand Prix

2000 United States Grand Prix
42/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2000 Japanese Grand Prix

2000 Japanese Grand Prix
43/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 Malaysian Grand Prix

2000 Malaysian Grand Prix
44/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2001 Australian Grand Prix

2001 Australian Grand Prix
45/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2001 Malaysian Grand Prix

2001 Malaysian Grand Prix
46/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2001 Spanish Grand Prix

2001 Spanish Grand Prix
47/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2001 Monaco Grand Prix

2001 Monaco Grand Prix
48/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2001 European Grand Prix

2001 European Grand Prix
49/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 French Grand Prix

2001 French Grand Prix
50/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2001 Hungarian Grand Prix

2001 Hungarian Grand Prix
51/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 Belgian Grand Prix

2001 Belgian Grand Prix
52/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 Japanese Grand Prix

2001 Japanese Grand Prix
53/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2002 Australian Grand Prix

2002 Australian Grand Prix
54/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2002 Brazilian Grand Prix

2002 Brazilian Grand Prix
55/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 San Marino Grand Prix

2002 San Marino Grand Prix
56/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 Spanish Grand Prix

2002 Spanish Grand Prix
57/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 Austrian Grand Prix

2002 Austrian Grand Prix
58/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2002 Canadian Grand Prix

2002 Canadian Grand Prix
59/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 British Grand Prix

2002 British Grand Prix
60/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2002 French Grand Prix

2002 French Grand Prix
61/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2002 German Grand Prix

2002 German Grand Prix
62/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2002 Belgian Grand Prix

2002 Belgian Grand Prix
63/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2002 Japanese Grand Prix

2002 Japanese Grand Prix
64/91

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2003 San Marino Grand Prix

2003 San Marino Grand Prix
65/91

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2003 Spanish Grand Prix

2003 Spanish Grand Prix
66/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2003 Austrian Grand Prix

2003 Austrian Grand Prix
67/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2003 Canadian Grand Prix

2003 Canadian Grand Prix
68/91

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

2003 Italian Grand Prix

2003 Italian Grand Prix
69/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2003 United States Grand Prix

2003 United States Grand Prix
70/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2004 Australian Grand Prix

2004 Australian Grand Prix
71/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2004 Malaysian Grand Prix

2004 Malaysian Grand Prix
72/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2004 Bahrain Grand Prix

2004 Bahrain Grand Prix
73/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2004 San Marino Grand Prix

2004 San Marino Grand Prix
74/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2004 Spanish Grand Prix

2004 Spanish Grand Prix
75/91

Photo by: Peter Spinney / LAT Images

2004 European Grand Prix

2004 European Grand Prix
76/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2004 Canadian Grand Prix

2004 Canadian Grand Prix
77/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2004 United States Grand Prix

2004 United States Grand Prix
78/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2004 French Grand Prix

2004 French Grand Prix
79/91

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2004 British Grand Prix

2004 British Grand Prix
80/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2004 German Grand Prix

2004 German Grand Prix
81/91

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images

2004 Hungarian Grand Prix

2004 Hungarian Grand Prix
82/91

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images

2004 Japanese Grand Prix

2004 Japanese Grand Prix
83/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2005 United States Grand Prix

2005 United States Grand Prix
84/91

Photo by: LAT Images

2006 European Grand Prix

2006 European Grand Prix
85/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2006 San Marino Grand Prix

2006 San Marino Grand Prix
86/91

Photo by: Michael Cooper / LAT Images

2006 United States Grand Prix

2006 United States Grand Prix
87/91

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

2006 French Grand Prix

2006 French Grand Prix
88/91

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

2006 German Grand Prix

2006 German Grand Prix
89/91

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2006 Italian Grand Prix

2006 Italian Grand Prix
90/91

Photo by: Sutton Images

2006 Chinese Grand Prix

2006 Chinese Grand Prix
91/91

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

More memories of Michael:

And for more amazing photos of Michael Schumacher, available to purchase, check out the Motorsport Images website.

Next article
Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 F1 cars

Previous article

Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 F1 cars

Next article

Mercedes: "Founding father" Schumacher key to F1 dominance

Mercedes: "Founding father" Schumacher key to F1 dominance
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Michael Schumacher Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Benetton
Author Charles Bradley

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

2h ago

Shop Our Store

Michael Schumacher

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.