Gallery: All 91 of Michael Schumacher's F1 wins

Slider List 1992 Belgian Grand Prix 1 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1993 Portuguese Grand Prix 2 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1994 Brazilian Grand Prix 3 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 1994 Pacific Grand Prix 4 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1994 San Marino Grand Prix 5 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1994 Monaco Grand Prix 6 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 1994 Canadian Grand Prix 7 / 91 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch 1994 French Grand Prix 8 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1994 Hungarian Grand Prix 9 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1994 European Grand Prix 10 / 91 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch 1995 Brazilian Grand Prix 11 / 91 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch 1995 Spanish Grand Prix 12 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 1995 Monaco Grand Prix 13 / 91 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch 1995 French Grand Prix 14 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 1995 German Grand Prix 15 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1995 Belgian Grand Prix 16 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1995 European Grand Prix 17 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1995 Pacific Grand Prix 18 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1995 Japanese Grand Prix 19 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1996 Spanish Grand Prix 20 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 1996 Belgian Grand Prix 21 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1996 Italian Grand Prix 22 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 1997 Monaco Grand Prix 23 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1997 Canadian Grand Prix 24 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1997 French Grand Prix 25 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 1997 Belgian Grand Prix 26 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1997 Japanese Grand Prix 27 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 1998 Argentinian Grand Prix 28 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 1998 Canadian Grand Prix 29 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 1998 French Grand Prix 30 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 1998 British Grand Prix 31 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 1998 Hungarian Grand Prix 32 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images 1998 Italian Grand Prix 33 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 1999 San Marino Grand Prix 34 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 1999 Monaco Grand Prix 35 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 2000 Australian Grand Prix 36 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2000 Brazilian Grand Prix 37 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2000 San Marino Grand Prix 38 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2000 European Grand Prix 39 / 91 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch 2000 Canadian Grand Prix 40 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2000 Italian Grand Prix 41 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2000 United States Grand Prix 42 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2000 Japanese Grand Prix 43 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2000 Malaysian Grand Prix 44 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2001 Australian Grand Prix 45 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2001 Malaysian Grand Prix 46 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 2001 Spanish Grand Prix 47 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2001 Monaco Grand Prix 48 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 2001 European Grand Prix 49 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2001 French Grand Prix 50 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 2001 Hungarian Grand Prix 51 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2001 Belgian Grand Prix 52 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2001 Japanese Grand Prix 53 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 2002 Australian Grand Prix 54 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2002 Brazilian Grand Prix 55 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2002 San Marino Grand Prix 56 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2002 Spanish Grand Prix 57 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2002 Austrian Grand Prix 58 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2002 Canadian Grand Prix 59 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2002 British Grand Prix 60 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2002 French Grand Prix 61 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 2002 German Grand Prix 62 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2002 Belgian Grand Prix 63 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2002 Japanese Grand Prix 64 / 91 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2003 San Marino Grand Prix 65 / 91 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images 2003 Spanish Grand Prix 66 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images 2003 Austrian Grand Prix 67 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images 2003 Canadian Grand Prix 68 / 91 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images 2003 Italian Grand Prix 69 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 2003 United States Grand Prix 70 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2004 Australian Grand Prix 71 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2004 Malaysian Grand Prix 72 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images 2004 Bahrain Grand Prix 73 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images 2004 San Marino Grand Prix 74 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images 2004 Spanish Grand Prix 75 / 91 Photo by: Peter Spinney / LAT Images 2004 European Grand Prix 76 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images 2004 Canadian Grand Prix 77 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images 2004 United States Grand Prix 78 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2004 French Grand Prix 79 / 91 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2004 British Grand Prix 80 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images 2004 German Grand Prix 81 / 91 Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images 2004 Hungarian Grand Prix 82 / 91 Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images 2004 Japanese Grand Prix 83 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2005 United States Grand Prix 84 / 91 Photo by: LAT Images 2006 European Grand Prix 85 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images 2006 San Marino Grand Prix 86 / 91 Photo by: Michael Cooper / LAT Images 2006 United States Grand Prix 87 / 91 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images 2006 French Grand Prix 88 / 91 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images 2006 German Grand Prix 89 / 91 Photo by: Ercole Colombo 2006 Italian Grand Prix 90 / 91 Photo by: Sutton Images 2006 Chinese Grand Prix 91 / 91 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

And for more amazing photos of Michael Schumacher, available to purchase, check out the Motorsport Images website.