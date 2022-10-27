Mexican Grand Prix to remain on F1 calendar through 2025

Listen to this article

The race at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez returned to the calendar in 2015 after a 22-year hiatus and has been a popular fixture ever since, just missing out in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Ahead of F1's seventh visit in the current era, which is set to attract 350,000 fans across the race weekend, it was announced that F1 had agreed new terms with the Mexico City government and the local promoters CIE keep the race on the schedule until 2025.

“I am very pleased to announce that Formula 1 will continue to race in Mexico City for another three years under this new agreement," said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali.

"Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans, and the atmosphere is incredible, and I know everyone will be excited by this news.

"I want to thank Claudia Sheinbaum, the Head of Government for Mexico City, and Alejandro Soberon and his team for their ongoing commitment to Formula 1 and the continued success of the event.”

Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento (CIE) President and CEO Soberon added: “The ability to host the race in the nation’s capital until 2025 is the result of a coordinated effort to preserve an event that brings benefits to the city and excitement to thousands of fans.

"We will keep working to ensure the race continues to be a strong contributor to our city's economy.”

F1 claims the event generated over $2,443m of economic activity and created 57,080 jobs between 2015 and 2021.

The first grand prix held as part as the contract extension is set to take place on 27-29 October 2023.