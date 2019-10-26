Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures

Formula 1
1: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'14.758

1: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'14.758
1/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

2: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'15.024

2: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'15.024
2/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'15.170

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'15.170
3/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

4: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'15.262

4: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'15.262
4/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

5: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'15.336

5: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'15.336
5/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

6: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1'15.338

6: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1'15.338
6/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'16.014

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'16.014
7/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

8: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'16.322

8: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'16.322
8/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

9: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'16.469

9: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'16.469
9/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

10: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'16.586

10: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'16.586
10/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

11: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'16.687

11: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'16.687
11/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'16.885

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'16.885
12/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

13: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'16.933

13: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'16.933
13/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

14: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'16.967

14: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'16.967
14/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

15: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'17.794

15: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'17.794
15/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

16: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'18.065

16: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'18.065
16/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

17: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'18.436

17: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'18.436
17/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'18.599

18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'18.599
18/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

19: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'18.823

19: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'18.823
19/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

20: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'20.179

20: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'20.179
20/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, the 18th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…

