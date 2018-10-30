Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Top List

Mexican GP: Best of team radio

shares
comments
Mexican GP: Best of team radio
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
1h ago

Recap the Mexican Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Slider
List

Hartley wasn’t too happy with traffic in first practice

Hartley wasn’t too happy with traffic in first practice
1/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Hartley: “Brutal traffic. The Williams right in the middle of the road. Yeah, he almost ran me off the road mate. Can you send a message about the Williams mate? That was a joke.”
Hartley: “Yeah, this Giovinazzi is an idiot.”
Team: “Copy that.”
Hartley: “***** bunch of amateurs.”

McLaren sends a humorous message to Alonso in FP3

McLaren sends a humorous message to Alonso in FP3
2/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “I know you don’t hear this very often. So we are P1. Purple in every sector.”

Ricciardo celebrates pole

Ricciardo celebrates pole
3/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Team: “And you finished P1. Nice job mate. Good lap.”
Ricciardo: “Oooooo. Hahah. Wooooooooo. Yaaaaas.”
Team: “That was a very good lap. Nice job. Nice job.”

Alonso was unlucky to collect debris from Ocon’s car

Alonso was unlucky to collect debris from Ocon’s car
4/13

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Alonso: “I hit the front wing from Ocon. In turn 4. Maybe it’s okay?”
Team: “OK Fernando, we need to stop the car. We need to stop the car. Pull over to one side in a safe place, please.”
Alonso: “OK. stop. Sure?”
Team: “Standy by. Yes, we’re definitely sure. Pull over to one side and once we stop, P-1, pause, P-0. Sorry mate I’ll explain in a minute.”
Alonso: “OK. P-0.”

Ricciardo wasn’t too pleased to encounter traffic while battling Vettel

Ricciardo wasn’t too pleased to encounter traffic while battling Vettel
5/13

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ricciardo: “What a *** joke. These guys.”

After being forced to pit on lap 1, Ocon was involved in another incident later in the race

After being forced to pit on lap 1, Ocon was involved in another incident later in the race
6/13

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ocon: “Ah ***. Nothing is going well in this race.”
Team: “Copy that.”

Hamilton complained about tyre troubles all through the race

Hamilton complained about tyre troubles all through the race
7/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Hamilton: “'Have you given me the wrong tyres? How he has he taken a second out of me.''
Hamilton: “***. There is nothing left guys. These tyres are dead.”
Hamilton: “Something is definitely not right when I've got fresh tyres and I can't match their times"

Ricciardo endures another DNF

Ricciardo endures another DNF
8/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Team: “Okay mate. We may have a bit of a problem. We’re looking into. You’ll have very heavy steering. Stop the car please. Stop the car.“
Ricciardo: “Oh man.”
Team: “Sorry mate. I don’t know what to say. You’re doing a brilliant job.”
Ricciardo: “Me too. Alright.”
Team: “Yep, P-1 please and then P-0. So sorry mate.”
Ricciardo: “I’ll save it.”
Team: “Yeah, understood.”

Verstappen is asked not to try to set the fastest lap

Verstappen is asked not to try to set the fastest lap
9/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Team: “That was purple sector, turn 3. We don’t need it mate.”
Verstappen: “I know we don’t need it, but it’s nice.”
Team: “Yep, OK Max, that’s purple. Please slow it down. And there you go, Bottas on a fresh set. It’s out of reach. Don’t worry about it. Bring it home.”
Verstappen: “OK.”
Team: “Thank you.”

Vettel appreciates Raikkonen’s one lap strategy

Vettel appreciates Raikkonen’s one lap strategy
10/13

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Team: “Kimi going to the end. One stop. 21.6s his last timed lap.”
Vettel: “Well done.”

Verstappen celebrates win

Verstappen celebrates win
11/13

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Verstappen: “Heh heh heh. Aah, what a great Sunday. Heh heh.”
Horner: “Well done, Max. That was a very, very good drive. Nailed it on the first lap and fantastic drive so enjoy your podium with your fellow dutchy and yeah don’t get set of fire this year.”

Will Smith has a message for new champion Hamilton

Will Smith has a message for new champion Hamilton
12/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Smith: “Hey, Lewis. Congrats man. That’s how you do it baby. Just like I taught you. That’s how, that’s how you do it. Just like that. That how’s you supposed to drive!”

Mercedes congratulates Hamilton for title

Mercedes congratulates Hamilton for title
13/13

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Team: “That’s it, Lewis. It’s P4 and the 2018 World Championship. Five-time mate, five times. Championship wasn’t won today, but it was won through a season of solid work and some *** great driving.”
Hamilton: “Thank you guys so much for your hard work. That was a tough weekend. But yeah as you said it’s a whole year of great work.”
Team: “Yeah, well done, Lewis. If you stop there in the stadium and take the applause from the crowd.”

Next Formula 1 article
Issue #42 of GP Gazette is online now

Previous article

Issue #42 of GP Gazette is online now
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Top List

Red zone: trending stories

End of an era: Farewell to Super Formula’s SF14
Super Formula / Commentary

End of an era: Farewell to Super Formula’s SF14

1h ago
Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc Article
Formula 1

Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc

Verstappen admits he was overdriving early in 2018 Article
Formula 1

Verstappen admits he was overdriving early in 2018

Latest videos
F1 Results: Mexico 00:54
Formula 1

F1 Results: Mexico

22h ago
Kimi Raikkonen interview at Shell House in Mexico 03:45
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen interview at Shell House in Mexico

Oct 28, 2018

News in depth
Mexican GP: Best of team radio
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Best of team radio

Issue #42 of GP Gazette is online now
Formula 1

Issue #42 of GP Gazette is online now

Verstappen admits he was overdriving early in 2018
Formula 1

Verstappen admits he was overdriving early in 2018

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.