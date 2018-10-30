Mexican GP: Best of team radio

Hartley wasn’t too happy with traffic in first practice 1 / 13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Hartley: “Brutal traffic. The Williams right in the middle of the road. Yeah, he almost ran me off the road mate. Can you send a message about the Williams mate? That was a joke.”

Hartley: “Yeah, this Giovinazzi is an idiot.”

Team: “Copy that.”

Hartley: “***** bunch of amateurs.”

McLaren sends a humorous message to Alonso in FP3 2 / 13 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Team: “I know you don’t hear this very often. So we are P1. Purple in every sector.”

Ricciardo celebrates pole 3 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Team: “And you finished P1. Nice job mate. Good lap.”

Ricciardo: “Oooooo. Hahah. Wooooooooo. Yaaaaas.”

Team: “That was a very good lap. Nice job. Nice job.”

Alonso was unlucky to collect debris from Ocon’s car 4 / 13 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Alonso: “I hit the front wing from Ocon. In turn 4. Maybe it’s okay?”

Team: “OK Fernando, we need to stop the car. We need to stop the car. Pull over to one side in a safe place, please.”

Alonso: “OK. stop. Sure?”

Team: “Standy by. Yes, we’re definitely sure. Pull over to one side and once we stop, P-1, pause, P-0. Sorry mate I’ll explain in a minute.”

Alonso: “OK. P-0.”

Ricciardo wasn’t too pleased to encounter traffic while battling Vettel 5 / 13 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images Ricciardo: “What a *** joke. These guys.”

After being forced to pit on lap 1, Ocon was involved in another incident later in the race 6 / 13 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images Ocon: “Ah ***. Nothing is going well in this race.”

Team: “Copy that.”

Hamilton complained about tyre troubles all through the race 7 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Hamilton: “'Have you given me the wrong tyres? How he has he taken a second out of me.''

Hamilton: “***. There is nothing left guys. These tyres are dead.”

Hamilton: “Something is definitely not right when I've got fresh tyres and I can't match their times"

Ricciardo endures another DNF 8 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Team: “Okay mate. We may have a bit of a problem. We’re looking into. You’ll have very heavy steering. Stop the car please. Stop the car.“

Ricciardo: “Oh man.”

Team: “Sorry mate. I don’t know what to say. You’re doing a brilliant job.”

Ricciardo: “Me too. Alright.”

Team: “Yep, P-1 please and then P-0. So sorry mate.”

Ricciardo: “I’ll save it.”

Team: “Yeah, understood.”

Verstappen is asked not to try to set the fastest lap 9 / 13 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Team: “That was purple sector, turn 3. We don’t need it mate.”

Verstappen: “I know we don’t need it, but it’s nice.”

Team: “Yep, OK Max, that’s purple. Please slow it down. And there you go, Bottas on a fresh set. It’s out of reach. Don’t worry about it. Bring it home.”

Verstappen: “OK.”

Team: “Thank you.”

Vettel appreciates Raikkonen’s one lap strategy 10 / 13 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Team: “Kimi going to the end. One stop. 21.6s his last timed lap.”

Vettel: “Well done.”

Verstappen celebrates win 11 / 13 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images Verstappen: “Heh heh heh. Aah, what a great Sunday. Heh heh.”

Horner: “Well done, Max. That was a very, very good drive. Nailed it on the first lap and fantastic drive so enjoy your podium with your fellow dutchy and yeah don’t get set of fire this year.”

Will Smith has a message for new champion Hamilton 12 / 13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Smith: “Hey, Lewis. Congrats man. That’s how you do it baby. Just like I taught you. That’s how, that’s how you do it. Just like that. That how’s you supposed to drive!”

