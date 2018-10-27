Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the 19th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…
1: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'14.759
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
2: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'14.785
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'14.894
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
4: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'14.970
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
5: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'15.160
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
6: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'15.330
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'15.827
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
8: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'16.084
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'16.189
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
10: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'16.513
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
11: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'16.844
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
12: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'16.871
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
13: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'17.167
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
14: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'17.184
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
15: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'16.966
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
16: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'17.599
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
17: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'17.689
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'16.911 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'17.886
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
20: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time (inc 20-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
