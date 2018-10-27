Sign in
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Special feature

Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures

Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
1h ago

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the 19th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…

1: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'14.759

1: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'14.759
1/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

2: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'14.785

2: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'14.785
2/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'14.894

3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'14.894
3/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

4: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'14.970

4: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'14.970
4/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

5: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'15.160

5: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'15.160
5/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

6: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'15.330

6: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'15.330
6/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'15.827

7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'15.827
7/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

8: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'16.084

8: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'16.084
8/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'16.189

9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'16.189
9/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

10: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'16.513

10: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'16.513
10/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

11: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'16.844

11: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'16.844
11/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

12: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'16.871

12: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'16.871
12/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

13: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'17.167

13: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'17.167
13/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

14: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'17.184

14: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'17.184
14/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

15: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'16.966

15: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'16.966
15/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

16: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'17.599

16: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'17.599
16/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

17: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'17.689

17: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'17.689
17/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'16.911 (inc 3-place grid penalty)

18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'16.911 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
18/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'17.886

19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'17.886
19/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

20: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time (inc 20-place grid penalty)

20: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time (inc 20-place grid penalty)
20/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

