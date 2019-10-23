F1 to stream Mexican Grand Prix on Twitch
Formula 1 is to broadcast track action from the Mexican Grand Prix on entertainment platform Twitch as part of a bid to try to attract new audiences.
All the sessions from this weekend's event in Mexico City will be shown free of charge in six countries: Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden on the main website twitch.tv and Twitch's mobile app.
As well as showing the F1 broadcast, new interactive elements and gaming aspects will be added – including one where users will be able to predict the performance of drivers during 10-minute segments of the race.
The deal is for Mexico only but, if it proves to be a success, it could be rolled out for other events in the future.
Frank Arthofer, director of digital and licensing for F1 said: "Twitch has incredible reach, a unique creative spin on sports media coverage and an engaged digital audience; they are a perfect partner for us to be working with on this project."
While Twitch earned its reputation as a site for gaming broadcasts, it is widening its offerings and want to expand its live sports broadcasts.
Farhan Ahmed, strategic partnerships manager, Twitch, added: "Millions of people tune in to Twitch every day to watch live content and form communities around their shared interests.
"We're thrilled to partner with Formula 1 to bring exciting motor racing content to our community in a way that's unique, shared, and interactive."
