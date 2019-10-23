Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

F1 to stream Mexican Grand Prix on Twitch

Tickets
shares
comments
F1 to stream Mexican Grand Prix on Twitch
By:
Oct 23, 2019, 12:37 PM

Formula 1 is to broadcast track action from the Mexican Grand Prix on entertainment platform Twitch as part of a bid to try to attract new audiences.

All the sessions from this weekend's event in Mexico City will be shown free of charge in six countries: Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden on the main website twitch.tv and Twitch's mobile app.

As well as showing the F1 broadcast, new interactive elements and gaming aspects will be added – including one where users will be able to predict the performance of drivers during 10-minute segments of the race.

The deal is for Mexico only but, if it proves to be a success, it could be rolled out for other events in the future.

Frank Arthofer, director of digital and licensing for F1 said: "Twitch has incredible reach, a unique creative spin on sports media coverage and an engaged digital audience; they are a perfect partner for us to be working with on this project."

Read Also:

While Twitch earned its reputation as a site for gaming broadcasts, it is widening its offerings and want to expand its live sports broadcasts.

Farhan Ahmed, strategic partnerships manager, Twitch, added: "Millions of people tune in to Twitch every day to watch live content and form communities around their shared interests.

"We're thrilled to partner with Formula 1 to bring exciting motor racing content to our community in a way that's unique, shared, and interactive."

Next article
Red Bull feels it's building up "momentum" for stronger 2020

Previous article

Red Bull feels it's building up "momentum" for stronger 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP Tickets
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
17:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
21:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
17:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
20:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
20:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 to stream Mexican Grand Prix on Twitch

44m
2
MotoGP

Ducati hints at Vinales interest for 2021

1h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull feels it's building up "momentum" for stronger 2020

3h
4
Formula 1

The mystery of Senna's #11 photo solved

5
Formula 1

McLaren still planning to bring more upgrades for 2019

Latest videos

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019 01:30
Formula 1

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything 10:24
Formula 1

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari 03:26
Formula 1

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change 07:08
Formula 1

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change

Latest news

F1 to stream Mexican Grand Prix on Twitch
F1

F1 to stream Mexican Grand Prix on Twitch

Red Bull feels it's building up "momentum" for stronger 2020
F1

Red Bull feels it's building up "momentum" for stronger 2020

Latest veto shows F1 is not aligned with its objectives
F1

Latest veto shows F1 is not aligned with its objectives

McLaren still planning to bring more upgrades for 2019
F1

McLaren still planning to bring more upgrades for 2019

Mexican GP: All the winners since 1963
F1

Mexican GP: All the winners since 1963

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.