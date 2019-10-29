Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Top List

Mexican GP: Best of team radio

shares
comments
Mexican GP: Best of team radio
By:
Oct 29, 2019, 6:26 AM

Selected radio messages from the Mexican Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 10th win of the 2019 Formula 1 season.

Slider
List

Stroll hits the wall in first practice

Stroll hits the wall in first practice
1/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Stroll: “*****. Sorry!”
Team: “Is it possible to drive back, Lance? Or is it too bad? Can you get into the pits? Nice and slow into the pits, into the pits, into the pits.”

Leclerc: "Was pretty sure he crashed in the last corner. Where did he crash?”
Team: “So he crashed into last corner, but then he was able to continue and he came back.”

Vettel tries to navigate his way through traffic in the stadium section

Vettel tries to navigate his way through traffic in the stadium section
2/13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Vettel: “OK, it was a mess in the last corner.”
Verstappen: “What a mess. Sebastian is....what the *** is he doing? Everybody is waiting and he wants to go by. Unbelievable.”

Grosjean is informed of a red flag

Grosjean is informed of a red flag
3/13

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Team: “Red flag, red flag.”
Grosjean: “Haaaaargh. Dadadadadadadada.”

Norris is asked to complete a practice pitstop

Norris is asked to complete a practice pitstop
4/13

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “So Lando, we’re gonna do a live pitstop and we’re gonna drive back out again. So launch map on please. Launch map on. Careful, the pitlane is wet.”
Norris: “I can’t drive out again.”
Team: “Ah, correct. sorry. You’ll be live pit stop engine off. Well done! Thank you.” ,

Grosjean spins in Q1

Grosjean spins in Q1
5/13

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Grosjean: “Mate, this is not driveable. This is absolutely not driveable.”
Team: “OK, watch Bottas, two behind. Watch for Bottas.”
Grosjean: "I don't give a ****"

Bottas crashes out of qualifying

Bottas crashes out of qualifying
6/13

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “You okay, Valtteri?”
Bottas: “Yeah.”
Team: “OK, so the car is safe.”

Vettel: “I mean come on guys. Ah it was a shame. Would have been a good lap there.”
Team: “Yeah, would have been very good.”

Ricciardo jokes on the starting grid

Ricciardo jokes on the starting grid
7/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team: “Nice one and radio check.”
Ricciardo: “Yep. Looesey goosey. Harr! Harr!”
Team: “OK, it’s about 15 seconds to the green light.”
Ricciardo: “OK. you sound husky and beautiful.”
Team: “Do my best for you.”

Perez and Verstappen clash

Perez and Verstappen clash
8/13

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Perez: “What the **** Verstappen is doing man!?”
Verstappen: “Check my rear tyre.”
Team: “Looks like a right-rear puncture, Max. Right-rear puncture. Look out.”

Trouble for Norris as the front-left wheel isn’t fitted correctly

Trouble for Norris as the front-left wheel isn’t fitted correctly
9/13

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “Stop the car please. Stop the car, stop the car. We’re coming to get you.”
Norris: “Engine off or what?”
Team: “No, we’re coming to get you.”

Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy call

Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy call
10/13

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Hamilton: “I don’t know if the gap is enough man! He came out on fresh tyres. Feels like we stopped way too early! We stopped too early. There’s a long way to go on these tyres man.”
Team: “Yeah Lewis, we know. It’s gonna be difficult but we are on for a win if we can manage this well.”
Team: “Lewis, it’s James. You can do this!”

Stroll has balance issues

Stroll has balance issues
11/13

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Stroll: “Turn 13, I need something. It’s so bad there.”
Team: “What’s bad, Lance? Tell me what’s bad.”
Stroll: “I can’t turn the car. I have no front end. But everywhere else I have a terrible rear end.”

Hamilton wins in Mexico

Hamilton wins in Mexico
12/13

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “Yesss! Brilliant job! Well done! P1! What a race! What a job!”
Team: “Well done, Lewis! Really, well job!”
Hamilton: “Whoo! What a job guys! Thank you so much for your hard work! That was a tough race but we stuck in there. Fantastic job! Thank you everyone for all your support as always. That one's for Bono!”

Perez celebrates best of the rest finish at home turf

Perez celebrates best of the rest finish at home turf
13/13

Photo by: Erik Junius

Team: “Checo, great job! Well done! P7. Top three teams all finished. P7, well done Checo! Great job, great job!
Perez: “Good job guys. Aaah! Amazing job!”

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
10:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
14:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
10:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
13:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
14:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

