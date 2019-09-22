Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"

shares
comments
Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Sep 22, 2019, 4:47 PM

The Mercedes Formula 1 tean feels "annoyance" after it got the Singapore Grand prix weekend "so wrong", according to team boss Toto Wolff.

Mercedes was viewed as the favourite at the downforce-reliant street circuit, but could only finish fourth and fifth with the two cars, missing out on a podium only for the second time this season.

This was despite points leader Lewis Hamilton starting on the front row and running second initially, the Briton ultimately losing out by making his sole pitstop several laps after his rivals.

Speaking afterwards, Wolff admitted the outcome of the weekend was "disappointing", and felt the team "didn't optimise what we could've optimised".

"I can tell you that we're all angry and we just had a little get-together with the engineers and the drivers and there's a general feeling of 'we got it wrong, we got it so wrong this weekend'," Wolff said.

"I think the mood that we all feel, and we all felt coming together, is just annoyance, that we just lost too many opportunities. There is nobody in the team that hasn't got that feeling."

While Wolff felt the most damage to Mercedes' aspirations had been done in qualifying, as "that is what is most decisive in Singapore", he also acknowledged that the team had underestimated the undercut when it left Hamilton out for a longer first stint.

"We missed the opportunity of the undercut that maybe even surprised Ferrari, how powerful it was," Wolff explained.

"And from then on it was about protecting the position against Max or going for the win, which was maybe probably a small percentage - but we took the risk of sacrificing third, with the support of Valtteri obviously in that situation.

"It was a bit of a gamble, and you could see that probably Ferrari had a different end [to the race] in the mind as well.

"Would we have pitted him [Hamilton] earlier? No. At that stage we lost P1 and P2, it was about protecting P3 against Max, we felt that the tyre had more, it was our only chance to overcut and there was this big gaggle around Lance [Stroll] and [Antonio] Giovinazzi, and the Ferraris were catching up quickly, so we would've hoped that it would've stopped the Ferrari train.

"But as a matter of fact then Lewis' times dropped bellow the Giovinazzi times, out of nowhere, and this is when it was game over for us."

Next article
Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

Previous article

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

Next article

Plastic sandwich bag caused Magnussen's pace drop-off

Plastic sandwich bag caused Magnussen's pace drop-off
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Sub-event Race
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
10:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
14:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
12:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
15:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
14:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"

49m
2
Formula 1

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore

3h
3
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Vettel beats Leclerc to end victory drought

3h
4
Formula 1

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

57m
5
Formula 1

Russell: "Shame" Grosjean clash didn't also ruin his race

2h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Latest news

Plastic sandwich bag caused Magnussen's pace drop-off
F1

Plastic sandwich bag caused Magnussen's pace drop-off

Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"
F1

Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident
F1

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

Hulkenberg probably "regretting" first-lap move - Sainz
F1

Hulkenberg probably "regretting" first-lap move - Sainz

Raikkonen "suicided himself" with first-corner move - Kvyat
F1

Raikkonen "suicided himself" with first-corner move - Kvyat

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.