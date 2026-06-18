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Mercedes withdraws George Russell Monaco penalty review request

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has decided against continuing its procedure to try and get George Russell's Monaco Grand Prix penalty overturned

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG W17

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG W17

Photo by: Erik Junius

The Mercedes F1 team has withdrawn its right of review request over George Russell's Monaco Grand Prix time penalty, the FIA has announced.

Russell was one of several cars handed time penalties for speeding in the pitlane, with it later coming to light that there was a timekeeping error at the Monaco pit entry that was throwing up false flags.

As a result, Russell was knocked out of podium contention when he subsequently failed to serve his penalty correctly, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri also lost out. Meanwhile, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly didn't serve his two time penalties until after the race, seeing him lose the podium he inherited.

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But after Alpine lodged a right of review against his penalty, the stewards rescinded the Frenchman's penalties last Friday, reinstating his podium spot.

Given Gasly's reinstatement and the revelation that there had been a timekeeping issue in the Monaco paddock, Mercedes decided to launch its own right of review petition against the result on Tuesday to see if it could amend Russell's result.

But the FIA confirmed on Thursday evening that Mercedes has decided to withdraw its request, which Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted had low chances of succeeding.

"The Stewards have been informed by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team that they are withdrawing the petition for Review in respect of the decisions of the Stewards of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, breach of Article B1.6.3a of the FIA F1 Regulations in relation to Car 63," the FIA stewards wrote.

Red Bull and McLaren have appealed against Gasly's reinstatement, as they felt it was unfair for the Frenchman to be rewarded for not serving his penalties while other unjust penalties couldn't be unwound. That procedure will go to the FIAs International Court of Appeal.

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