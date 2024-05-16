All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has cautioned that it will take the team "several races" to significantly improve its 2024 Formula 1 car.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
George Russell, Mercedes W15

Photo by: Erik Junius

Mercedes has struggled for performance against the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren with a W15 car that both lacks downforce and has some undesirable handling characteristics baked into it.

That meant the Mercedes has been tough to set up and exploit to its full potential, with the various track conditions and temperatures across the first six race weekends all causing different types of headaches for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as their cars dipped in and out of their optimal operating windows.

After bringing forward a floor upgrade to Miami, the rest of Mercedes' first proper upgrade package of 2024 will be introduced for this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. But team principal Wolff cautioned it would take "several races" for the full suite of performance-altering upgrades to hit the track.

"The first six races have not been straightforward, but we have built a clear understanding of where we need to improve and shaped a clear path forward to tackle that," Wolff said.

"It will be several races before we see this bear fruit, but everyone is working hard to bring them as soon as is possible.

"In the meantime, we will be looking to maximise the package we have. We are bringing some more updates to Imola and hopefully they push us in the right direction."

While its performance issues across circuits like Jeddah, Melbourne and Suzuka were all of a different nature, Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin says it has picked out the underlying trends that have given it a direction of what needs to change.

"I think we've got a reasonable handle on where it is we need to be pushing development now," Shovlin said.

"It's not like we had the same problem at every track. At Jeddah, we had a lot of bouncing in the high speed and the car was very difficult in the fast corners and we weren't quick enough. We were fixing that.

"And then Melbourne we had an issue where the rear tyres were just degrading too rapidly. I think we got on top of that for Suzuka but you can only fix the problems one at a time.

"But there's a thread of work that is going on at the moment, along with the fact that we've just got to bring performance.

"Over the next few races, we have a fairly healthy string of updates that we can bring, as opposed to the last five or six, where it's been very much a fixed spec."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Imola brings back gravel traps to help drive away F1’s track limits problem
Next article Why Ferrari thinks Hamilton's impact will go far beyond F1 lap time

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Bearman: "Back to the drawing board" for F1 on spray guards

Bearman: "Back to the drawing board" for F1 on spray guards

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Bearman: "Back to the drawing board" for F1 on spray guards
FIA planning harsher F1 penalties to clamp down on Magnussen Miami tactics

FIA planning harsher F1 penalties to clamp down on Magnussen Miami tactics

Formula 1
FIA planning harsher F1 penalties to clamp down on Magnussen Miami tactics
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Hamilton has never known F1 tyres to have such a "minuscule" working range

Hamilton has never known F1 tyres to have such a "minuscule" working range

Formula 1
Hamilton has never known F1 tyres to have such a "minuscule" working range
Russell "all for" having Verstappen as Mercedes F1 team-mate

Russell "all for" having Verstappen as Mercedes F1 team-mate

Formula 1
Russell "all for" having Verstappen as Mercedes F1 team-mate
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

Le Mans organiser predicts multiple hydrogen manufacturers in 24 Hours by 2029

Le Mans organiser predicts multiple hydrogen manufacturers in 24 Hours by 2029

WEC WEC
Le Mans organiser predicts multiple hydrogen manufacturers in 24 Hours by 2029
Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap

Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap
Why Marquez is the key to Pramac's continuation with Ducati in MotoGP

Why Marquez is the key to Pramac's continuation with Ducati in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Why Marquez is the key to Pramac's continuation with Ducati in MotoGP
Ex-Haas F1 sporting director to lead Juncos IndyCar team

Ex-Haas F1 sporting director to lead Juncos IndyCar team

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Ex-Haas F1 sporting director to lead Juncos IndyCar team

Prime

Discover prime content
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global