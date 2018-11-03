Sign in
Formula 1 / Special feature

Mercedes wheel design controversy explained

1h ago

Mercedes’ innovative Formula 1 wheel assembly remains the focus of much attention following last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

For the second race in succession, the team did not run the set-up that helps it keep rear tyre temperatures under control, amid talk of potential protests from rivals.

Despite Mercedes seeking clarification from the FIA on the design – which was forthcoming ahead of the race in Mexico – F1 teams are awaiting more details from the governing body on what is allowed.

In this video, Motorsport Network’s new technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge joins Glenn Freeman to give a detailed insight into what Mercedes has come up with, including brand new visuals created by our 3D animation team to show the inner workings of the system.

Red Bull: Verstappen would be "unfair" early benchmark for Gasly

Red Bull: Verstappen would be "unfair" early benchmark for Gasly
