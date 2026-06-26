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Mercedes welcome Niki Lauda's family at F1 Austrian GP: "A legacy that lives on"

Niki Lauda’s family joined Mercedes at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Jorge Lorenzo with Niki Lauda, Mercedes and Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Jorge Lorenzo with Niki Lauda, Mercedes and Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Daimler AG

Seven years after the passing of three-time Formula 1 champion and Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda, his family has joined the Brackley outfit at the Red Bull Ring ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. 

Mercedes confirmed the visit via its social media channels, sharing images of Lauda's son, Mathias, and his grandson, Lennon, alongside the Austrian driver's famous red cap and headset.

"A legacy that lives on. Special to have Niki’s family with us at his home race," the team wrote on social media platform X.

Lauda, who passed away in 2019, served as the non-executive chairman of Mercedes and was a key part of the team's success in the turbo hybrid era. He was also instrumental in convincing Lewis Hamilton to join the squad from McLaren ahead of the 2013 season.

After his passing, his signature red cap was permanently placed in the Mercedes garage alongside his headset as a tribute to the F1 legend. Additionally, a single red star has been included on the Mercedes livery as another nod to Lauda.

 

"Great to see Lauda family around the paddock. The man was a legend after the accident that caused him massive burns," one fan commented on the post, which had already amassed over 45,000 views at the time of writing.

"May the entire Mercedes team honour this legacy this weekend," someone else commented, while another fan added: "Hopefully Mercedes can make the Lauda family proud this weekend with a win!"

Further reactions included: "A legendary legacy that continues to inspire the entire paddock every single day. Having Niki's family with the team in Austria makes this racing weekend deeply meaningful," and "Niki Lauda’s spirit will forever run deep through the veins of the Silver Arrows. Incredibly special to have his family trackside in Spielberg for his home race."

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