How Mercedes beat Ferrari in F1’s tech race – 3D video
The on-track battle for supremacy in Formula 1's 2019 season was augmented by a tech battle waged between Ferrari and Mercedes.
Ferrari had the upper hand after winter testing, but a heavily-revised car helped Mercedes take the Tifosi and the rest of F1 by surprise at the start of the season.
Big steps on the engine side helped Ferrari, but it was not enough to turn the tide on a thrilling battle which went in Mercedes' favour.
In our video, Jake Boxall-Legge breaks down the tech updates in detail using 3D models to show how the balance of power swung between these two F1 giants.
