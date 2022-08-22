Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Former F1 race director Michael Masi linked to second new role Next / What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
Formula 1 News

Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part

Mercedes is using financial engineers to assess each Formula 1 car upgrade to ensure it gets maximum value and stays within the financial cost cap limits this season.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part
Listen to this article

F1's financial regulations installed a team cost cap in 2021 which has been lowered and set at $140m for 2022, with $1.2m added for having more than 21 races per season plus extra costs allowed for sprint races.

The team cost cap has primarily pinched the spending of the three biggest squads – Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull – while all F1 teams have needed to keep control of spending to avoid potential penalties if they overspend.

In order to keep a tight focus on its spending regarding F1 car development and upgrades, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says it is using financial engineers to account for its updates across the season.

"So we have a tracker with financial engineers that track every single process and every single part that comes into the car," Wolff told Motorsport.com.

"So when we take things out of the truck, the financial engineer notes, the value. When you utilise it's being counted for.

"You are following this trend, like we have planned. We didn't bring a lot at the beginning but it's coming steady now."

The Mercedes team on the pit wall

The Mercedes team on the pit wall

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While F1 teams have been operating with a cost cap since last season, the start of a three-year glide path to a locked in and stable team budget, adjustments for inflation and rising costs have been allowed for this season with an increase of 3.1%.

The biggest concern from F1 teams focused on how the FIA would control and penalise those who exceeded the budget cap, including monitoring and adjusting for changes, but Wolff remains confident the correct processes are being followed.

"It was last year already [when the cost cap came in] and we will have the results whether everybody adhered to the rules of last year and the reports are going to come out," he said.

"So I think you know, you can't get that wrong because if you're breaking the rules, in the same way you do when breaking the rules on technical stuff."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Former F1 race director Michael Masi linked to second new role
Previous article

Former F1 race director Michael Masi linked to second new role
Next article

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Latifi wants Williams to judge his F1 form after chassis change
Formula 1

Latifi wants Williams to judge his F1 form after chassis change

Alfa Romeo: Reliability issues have "cost us a fortune" in F1 points
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Reliability issues have "cost us a fortune" in F1 points

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton's F1 commitment never wavered despite struggles - Wolff
Formula 1

Hamilton's F1 commitment never wavered despite struggles - Wolff

Wolff: Mercedes bounced "from depression to exuberance" in F1 2022
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes bounced "from depression to exuberance" in F1 2022

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

The entry by Volkswagen brands Audi and Porsche into Formula 1 has been one of motorsport’s worst kept secrets, with both car companies yet to officially announce their plans.

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says it is still too early to think about his future as he's set to take control of his own destiny after 2023.

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push

Alpine has revealed that a "smart" inflation-beating move earlier this year helped give it the financial headway needed to be aggressive with its Formula 1 developments and hire more staff.

When Japan's 'Emperor' flirted with a Formula 1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Japan's 'Emperor' flirted with a Formula 1 move

Four titles in Japan's Formula Nippon series marked Satoshi Motoyama out as the finest domestic driver of his generation. But the door to a Formula 1 race seat remained firmly closed, despite tests for Jordan and Renault, and his efforts to prize open an opportunity in grand prix racing required him to fight his way back into a top race seat on home soil once more.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
6 h
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.