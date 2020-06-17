Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals first use of F1's MGU-H in road cars

shares
comments
Mercedes reveals first use of F1's MGU-H in road cars
By:
Jun 17, 2020, 11:12 AM

Formula 1's oft-criticised MGU-H technology is finally about to be adapted to road car use, with Mercedes revealing plans to use it on its next generation of vehicles.

The MGU-H, which converts hot exhaust gases in to electric energy, has proven to be the most challenging element of F1's turbo hybrid power units since they arrived in 2014.

The headaches it has caused some manufacturers to get on top of the technology, allied to the costs of doing so, have led to several pushes to try to rid the sport of it for the long term.

But Mercedes, which has won every championship during the turbo hybrid era, has long argued about the knowledge benefits to the automotive industry that have come from pushing the concept – and it has now proven it by declaring that its ideas are trickling down to road cars.

The understanding that has come from the MGU-H is to be applied in a new electric exhaust gas turbocharger, which is in the final development stages before it will be added to new production models from AMG-Mercedes.

Read Also:

Tobias Moers, the chairman of the board of management at Mercedes-AMG, said: "We have clearly defined our goals for an electrified future.

"In order to reach them, we are relying on discrete and highly innovative components as well as assemblies.

"With this move we are strategically supplementing our modular technology and tailoring it to our performance requirements. In a first step this includes the electrified turbocharger - an example of the transfer of Formula 1 technology to the road, something with which we will take turbocharged combustion engines to a previously unattainable level of agility."

The idea behind the road-car version of the MGU-H is not to boost performance through the delivery of extra horsepower – like in F1 – but to help improve engine response time and minimise turbo lag.

It will use a slim electric motor (just 4cm) integrated onto the charger shaft, between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the fresh air side.

The motor will drive the compressor wheel before it accepts the exhaust gas flow. The turbocharger runs at 170,000rpm.

Its use in the road car should improve response time to throttle input and make a better overall driving feel – while also allowing higher torque at lower engine speeds.

There have been points in recent years where F1's engine manufacturers have discussed ditching the MGU-H as part of a move to make things easier – and potentially attract new entrants.

However, the amount of power the MGU-H delivers would force dramatic changes to the concept behind F1's fuel-efficient engines in a bid to make up the loss. Plus it would mean throwing away all the knowledge and investment the current entrants have made.

Last year, F1's Mercedes engine chief Andy Cowell made clear that he felt losing the MGU-H would be a backwards steps.

"The MGU-H has been blamed for the lack of noise and for high complexity," he told Motorsport.com. "It's been referred to as a miracle. There are four technology companies that have made it work.

"To make up the power difference we're going to have to increase the fuel flow rate, which is a backwards step. It's not progress. It feels like a backwards step when the development work has been done."

Next article
F1 could use Track and Trace app in the paddock

Previous article

F1 could use Track and Trace app in the paddock
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals first use of F1's MGU-H in road cars

18m
2
Esports

rFactor boss explains Verstappen and Alonso Le Mans issues

3
Le Mans

Le Mans 1990: How Salazar was bumped out of the winning Jaguar

54m
4
Formula 1

F1 would have lost manufacturers without cost cap - Brawn

2h
5
Supercars

Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos 02:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit 01:01
Formula 1

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit? 02:53
Formula 1

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit?

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner 21:17
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes 05:20
Formula 1

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes

Latest news

Mercedes reveals first use of F1's MGU-H in road cars
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals first use of F1's MGU-H in road cars

F1 could use Track and Trace app in the paddock
Formula 1

F1 could use Track and Trace app in the paddock

Why Cowell's departure will test Mercedes' depth
Formula 1

Why Cowell's departure will test Mercedes' depth

F1 would have lost manufacturers without cost cap - Brawn
Formula 1

F1 would have lost manufacturers without cost cap - Brawn

Race of my Life: Damon Hill on the 1994 Japanese GP
Formula 1

Race of my Life: Damon Hill on the 1994 Japanese GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.