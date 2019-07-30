The major Mercedes upgrade masked by its German GP "Armageddon"
Mercedes endured a torrid Formula 1 weekend at Hockenheim, scoring just two points in the rain-affected German Grand Prix while celebrating 125 years in motorsport.
The inclement race conditions contrived to mask the true effectiveness of Mercedes' comprehensive upgrade package, which included a number of tweaks to the aerodynamics.
This video pinpoints the key upgrades to showcase the differences from the previous specification of W10 - and recreates the history-inspired livery Mercedes ran with in Germany.
