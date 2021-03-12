Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
275 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain Next / Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing / Breaking news

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

By:
Co-author:
Matt Somerfield

Mercedes has revealed the trick floor that it wanted to stay hidden from other teams before the start of Formula 1 testing.

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

The world champion outfit had launched its W12 earlier this month but been open that it was not fitted with a real version of the floor that it would be running in 2021.

With F1’s aero rules having changed this year in a bid to cut back on downforce, teams have been forced to rework the designs they had in this area of the car.

In particular, the removal of an area of the floor ahead of the rear tyre, plus a ban on holes and slots, was aimed at robbing teams of around 10 percent of downforce.

Teams are well aware that how well they recover the downforce in this area will be key to their fortunes in 2021, so they have devoted a lot of effort to trying to make gains.

Read Also:

Mercedes technical director James Allison explained that his squad decided to hold back on showing the floor because it did not want other teams to get a head start in being able to copy its idea.

“The bit we're not showing you is down along the edge of the floor," he explained at the car launch.

"That area is the area that was most affected by the new regulations, where they tried to pull performance away from the car by changing the floor regs. Down there, there's a bunch of aerodynamic detail that we are not quite ready to release to the world.

"Not because it's not there, but because we don't want our competitors to see it. We don't want them starting to try and put similar things in their wind tunnels. It just buys us a couple of weeks extra.

"I think we all look very closely at what our competitors do, so we know our competitors will be looking. And we don't have to show it yet, so we're not."

Ahead of the start of pre-season testing though, all the 2021 cars were rolled out on to the track for a photo opportunity – forcing teams to finally show off their current designs.

The Mercedes floor has an intriguing arrangement with the floor edge rippled as it runs back from the front of the sidepod area.

Follow LIVE:

Mercedes F1 W12 floor detail

Mercedes F1 W12 floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor section ahead of the cutout is much busier than we’d ordinarily expect, with five upturned scrolls placed on its edge in coordination with the supports for the bold flap mounted above them.  

As we’ve seen from some of the other teams during their reveals, the floor also has the small notch at the point where the floor cutout begins.  

But rather than there being a cluster of winglets or a change in floor geometry to coincide with it, this area remains clear of clutter, at least for the moment.  

Ahead of the rear wheel is where the action really ramps up though, as Mercedes has opted for a really bold design on the floor’s edge.  

Not only do we find what is the largest piece of aerodynamic furniture we’ve seen so far, but it’s also split into multiple sections, all of which have their own curvatures to entice the airflow in very specific ways.  

Furthermore, the final section of floor has been tilted upward with a downward facing Gurney tab providing an abrupt surface for the airflow to clash with (blue arrow).  

Inboard of this wing cluster, Mercedes has three floor strakes, all with their own intricate geometries that look to force the airflow between the tyre sidewall and edge of the diffuser in a more controlled manner.  

It’s also interesting to see that Mercedes appears to have forsaken the maximum volume available in the diffuser, with the upper floor bulge clearly much taller in the mid section than it is in the outer section.  

This is further exaggerated by the cavernous trench that’s been created in the central portion of the floor and gives the airflow more space to operate in within the coke bottle region (red arrow).  

shares
comments

Related video

Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain

Previous article

Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain

Next article

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain March testing
Sub-event Thursday
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

22h
3
Formula 1

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

34min
4
Formula 1

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test

20min
5
Formula 1

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

11h
Latest news
Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test

20m
Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

34m
Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts
Formula 1

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

1h
Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain
Formula 1

Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain

1h
Live: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 1
Formula 1

Live: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 1

1h
Latest videos
Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
14h

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS 05:54
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21 04:47
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari 03:46
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

F1 to stop using single-use plastic bottles in 2021
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to stop using single-use plastic bottles in 2021

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

More from
Mercedes
Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test

Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
19h
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

Vinales fastest in Qatar MotoGP test, Marquez fractures foot
MotoGP MotoGP / Testing report

Vinales fastest in Qatar MotoGP test, Marquez fractures foot

Holdsworth was surprised by exit rumours
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Holdsworth was surprised by exit rumours

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat

Latest news

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes first to hit trouble in opening session of Bahrain F1 test

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas formally launches VF-21 F1 car in Bahrain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.