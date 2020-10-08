Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

shares
comments
Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
By:

Mercedes has announced that a member of its Formula 1 team has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix.

As part of the regular screening for COVID-19 completed at all F1 events this season, paddock personnel and team members are required to undergo a test every five days.

In a statement issued by Mercedes on Thursday ahead of the race weekend at the Nurburgring, it was revealed that a member of its team had tested positive.

"We can confirm that a team member has tested positive," a spokesperson from Mercedes said. "This has been handled and is being handled in line with FIA protocols, working closely with the FIA.

"We ask for your understanding that we won't be offering additional details."

It marks the first known positive test for a member of an F1 team during a race weekend since Sergio Perez's diagnosis for COVID-19 ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

There have been 26 reported cases since F1 began its testing regimen at the end of June, but the majority have been limited to ancillary personnel not belonging to any team, or to F1 or the FIA.

Close to 50,000 tests for COVID-19 have been completed on F1 personnel in that same period.

The next full update from F1 and the FIA regarding testing numbers and cases is due on Friday as part of its weekly reporting.

F1 has operated under strict protocols throughout the 2020 season to date to prevent the spread of COVID-19, limiting the number of personnel that can attend 'closed events' and restricting movements within the paddock.

There are also restrictions and guidelines on what paddock personnel should do away from the track on race weekends and between events on consecutive weekends.

The protocols have given the FIA confidence that it is able to race anywhere with these protocols in place in the future, albeit facing limitations with various countries' travel restrictions. 

The member of the Mercedes team who tested positive will now be required to isolate to prevent a spread of the virus, with further tracing due to be conducted in line with the FIA's protocols.

Related video

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen

Previous article

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen

Next article

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

Ilott not on Haas shortlist for 2021 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ilott not on Haas shortlist for 2021 F1 seat

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property
General General / Breaking news

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future

Latest news

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen

Ilott not on Haas shortlist for 2021 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ilott not on Haas shortlist for 2021 F1 seat

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

1h
2
Formula 1

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

3
Formula 1

Ilott not on Haas shortlist for 2021 F1 seat

3h
4
Formula 1

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy

5
Formula 1

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen

3h

Latest news

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet
Formula 1

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen
Formula 1

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen

Ilott not on Haas shortlist for 2021 F1 seat
Formula 1

Ilott not on Haas shortlist for 2021 F1 seat

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher
Formula 1

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher

Latest videos

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell 27:51
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP 13:37
Formula 1

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.