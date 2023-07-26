Mercedes switching F1 car development focus to pure performance
Mercedes Formula 1 trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has said the Brackley team is switching its focus from problem solving to finding performance.
A key part of its strategy with next year’s W15 is to design a car that has plenty of scope for development and allows the team to make the in-season leap that McLaren has made this year.
From the introduction of the current regulations last year Mercedes had to concentrate on firefighting and addressing the bouncing issue that was so prevalent in 2022.
This year the team used a lot of resources changing its aerodynamic concept early in the season, and then to subsequently understand how to get the best out of the revised car.
Shovlin has said the team hopes that in 2024 it can concentrate on finding performance, and at the same time not be as hemmed in on development options by early design choices, as was the case with its previous sidepod concept.
“It is fair to say that with these regulations and the way the cars work, we have been very focused on fixing problems,” he said in a team video. “It might be bouncing or a balance issue that you are trying to solve.
“But as we are making progress on that, the actual way that you develop a car is you are more looking for just performance.
“So you get less focused on a big list of things that you need to solve, and more just on where we can bring the lap time.
“The focus for next year's car is that we make sure the key decisions give us a lot of scope for development. You can see this year just how much performance all the teams are bringing as they go through the year, and you need to be able to bring that performance.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
“But as I said, we are a little bit less focused on solving this list of issues and just looking at how can we make a good step in lap time, and hopefully a step that is going to get us back to regular pole positions and being able to challenge for wins.”
Shovlin also revealed more detail on why Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were compromised early in the Hungarian race.
Both drivers were told to lift and coast to manage temperatures after the team discovered that the level of cooling it had allowed for was not sufficient.
“We had one issue where the way that we predicted the cooling had meant that we were undercooled, so we are investigating why that wasn’t in line with expectation,” said Shovlin. “The consequence was that we had to ask the drivers to do lift and coast.
“This is where before they get to the end of the straight, they come off the throttle and the first bit of the entry phase to the corner they are doing without brakes, then they pick up the brakes later.
“This helps cool the power unit, but it costs lap time. It also meant that neither driver could really attack the cars ahead of them.”
With the temperature issue under control both drivers were able to pick up their pace in the latter stages and both gained ground, with Hamilton finishing fourth and Russell sixth.
“Later in the race, we got into clearer air, so things were in a better window in terms of the temperatures,” said Shovlin.
“We could let them attack the cars ahead and we were able to show better pace. It was also that the degradation of the tyres was good.
“The ends of our stints were looking better than the early parts of the stints. You could see that trend and decent performance, particularly for George, at the end of that first stint where he was going very well.”
Related video
F1 to increase F1 Academy ties through driver nominations, liveries in 2024
2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick
Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick
Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump "reality" of Mercedes F1 form
Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump "reality" of Mercedes F1 form Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump "reality" of Mercedes F1 form
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Latest news
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution
NASCAR 2023 Richmond II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Richmond II schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Richmond II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure
Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure
Wales launches bid to host European Rally Championship round
Wales launches bid to host European Rally Championship round Wales launches bid to host European Rally Championship round
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.