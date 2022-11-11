Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Does F1 need a penalty points rethink? Next / Hamilton: Beating Ferrari to F1 runner-up spot would be an “amazing feeling”
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Mercedes suspends FTX sponsor deal; removes logos from F1 cars

Mercedes has now suspended its Formula 1 sponsorship deal with crisis-hit crypto exchange FTX, meaning the company’s logos will be removed from the team's cars from the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes suspends FTX sponsor deal; removes logos from F1 cars
Listen to this article

Amid the now-confirmed bankruptcy of the FTX exchange, and a looming investigation of it by the USA's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the alleged misuse of customer deposits, Mercedes has taken action to the fast-changing situation.

While it had initially appeared that Mercedes would be keeping the FTX logos on its cars and assets for the Interlagos weekend, a team spokesman confirmed to Motorsport.com on Friday morning in Brazil that it had put a stop to the deal.

"As a first step, we have suspended our partnership agreement with FTX," said Mercedes.

"This means the company will no longer appear on our race car and other branded assets from this weekend. We will continue to monitor closely the situation as it evolves."

The drama surrounding FTX surfaced several days ago when the exchange was plunged into a liquidity crisis that erupted at its affiliated Alameda Research company. It is believed that FTX was left facing an $8 billion black hole in its finances.

An initial plan for it to be rescued by rival exchange Binance, which is a sponsor of the Alpine team, collapsed earlier this week, triggering a meltdown in the crypto markets.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

On Friday, just a few hours after Mercedes announced its plan, FTX announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Its founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned from his role, with John J. Ray III taking over.

The FTX collapse has already prompted action from US authorities, with widespread reports suggesting that the SEC will investigate whether or not there was any criminal activity in how FTX handled customer deposits.

Amid a now far-from-certain future for FTX, there have been doubts about a wide range of sponsorship deals that the company rolled out in recent years – including in F1.

As well as the original multi-year deal that it signed with Mercedes towards the end of 2021, FTX agreed a $135 million deal for the Miami Heats' NBA arena in Miami to be renamed the FTX Arena until 2040. FTX was also the official cryptocurrency brand of Major League Baseball.

Read Also:

At this year's Miami Grand Prix, FTX pulled off a major activation, called Off the Grid, on south Beach which included live music and Mercedes show car demonstrations.

There has been a rush of crypto sponsors into F1 in the past few years, which has prompted concerns about whether or not teams were taking on risks being linked to such a volatile industry.

Speaking earlier this season, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that it would have been wrong of the sport to turn its back on the opportunities that crypto offers.

"You can't shut yourself down to modern technology," he said. "It's definitely an area that will grow.

"When we are looking back in 10 years' time, having to make payments that take two days and can't be done outside of week hours, it is something that's going to be a relic of the past. And this is where cryptocurrencies are coming."

shares
comments

Related video

Does F1 need a penalty points rethink?
Previous article

Does F1 need a penalty points rethink?

Next article

Hamilton: Beating Ferrari to F1 runner-up spot would be an “amazing feeling”

Hamilton: Beating Ferrari to F1 runner-up spot would be an “amazing feeling”
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes to retain F1 FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Mercedes to retain F1 FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis

Leclerc only accepted F1 title was lost after Spa weekend
Formula 1

Leclerc only accepted F1 title was lost after Spa weekend

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime
Formula 1

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Latest news

Sainz gets Brazilian GP grid penalty for F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz gets Brazilian GP grid penalty for F1 engine change

Carlos Sainz will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix after Ferrari opted to take a fresh engine ahead of the Interlagos Formula 1 weekend.

Live: F1 Brazilian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Brazilian GP practice as it happens

Follow minute-by-minute updates for FP1 and qualifying at the Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix.

WEC Bahrain: Toyota on pole for title decider, Alpine only fifth
Video Inside
WEC WEC

WEC Bahrain: Toyota on pole for title decider, Alpine only fifth

Toyota driver Brendon Hartley claimed pole position for the Bahrain World Endurance Championship finale by nearly a second.

Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive

Alpine is giving Formula 2 drivers Marcus Amstrong and Olli Caldwell a chance to test an LMP2 car in Bahrain to evaluate them for an FIA World Endurance Championship seat.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
6 h
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.