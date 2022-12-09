Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Next / Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 News

Why copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods was never on table for Mercedes in 2022

Mercedes said it never considered copying rival sidepod designs this year, despite other Formula 1 teams falling in line with the benchmark Red Bull and Ferrari solutions.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Why copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods was never on table for Mercedes in 2022
Listen to this article

The German car manufacturer went completely its own route for 2022, adopting a ‘zero sidepod’ solution on the W13, which was very different to the downwash Red Bull idea and the inwash Ferrari concept.

But while Mercedes endured difficulties with its 2022 challenger, the team remained adamant that its issues were nothing to do with its very different sidepod solution.

And, with its key focus being on curing the porpoising problems that blighted the start to its campaign rather than worrying about the sidepods, changes it made to most other aspects of its car eventually helped turn its car in to a winner.

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said that the team never felt that it needed to focus too much effort on the sidepod solution as it was not triggering a big performance deficit.

Plus, he pointed out, the team has always known that the best route to success in F1 was to push on with its own ideas than simply copy others.

“Most of the engineering, certainly from the aerodynamic point of view, a lot of it are the bits you can't see under the floor,” said Shovlin. “That is where a lot of that work is.

“The sidepod concept was something that we had to commit to anyway for the year realistically. But if we'd been more focused on just trying to find a quick fix, we may have been copying and rolling it out and seeing what it does.

“The goal for us though was always to try and understand it ourselves and learn and find our own path, because if you want to win, and you want to win races and world championships, you don't get there by copying everyone else's design.

“All our other cars have had pioneering features on them, they had clever ideas. We have tried to be leading with the technology, so we'll carry on doing that.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Despite sticking steadfast to its sidepod solution for 2022, Mercedes could yet make a switch for next year as it ponders a rethink of its car concept.

Red Bull’s sidepod design was not the only thing that grabbed attention this year, because it was the team’s low-drag concept – which helped deliver impressive top speed – that gave it a big advantage over the course of the campaign.

Shovlin said that Mercedes, which suffered from high drag, was aware of the characteristic, but was not obsessed with simply boosting straightline speed potential in 2023.

“When you've got a completely new set of rules, it's difficult to know where everyone is going to design to,” he explained.

“Their car looks like it has less drag if we put the same wings on it. In the earlier part of the year, we were having to run very high [downforce levels], which was certainly not helping from that point of view.

“But if you look at Brazil, we didn't have the fastest car, but we could overtake them and we were able to get the 1-2. So making it quick in a straight line is not our highest priority. And one of the fastest in a straight line is the Williams. So it doesn't define your performance level.

“But when you are very similar, obviously, it's a nice advantage to have. So it's something we'd like to fix. It's just that the priority will always be the base performance of the car and getting that in the right place.”

Mercedes managed to address most of its porpoising problems over the course of the campaign, but still encountered a few issues later in the season.

Shovlin says he is mindful of the problem returning as the team adds more downforce to the car over the winter, but he reckons new floor edge rules will also help it overcome some of its most obvious problems.

“The more you load up the floor, the more you can trigger those problems,” he said. “Where we have made very good progress is in the straightline. So back in Imola, Jeddah, Bahrain, all those early races, the car was bouncing really badly at high speed. And we managed to get a really good handle on that.

“There were still issues we got when the car rolled in a fast corner and the floor gets to a point where it's touching. And that can cause a bit of unsteadiness. But the rule changes for next year will help that.

“Fundamentally, though, they're not going to make the problem go away. They'll make it a bit easier for the teams. But we're hopeful that the work we put into the learning and the understanding in the early part of the year will help us at least develop to a good baseline next year.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull
Previous article

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull
Next article

Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car

Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Formula 1

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes slot-gap separator trick Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes slot-gap separator trick

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Prime
Formula 1

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car
Formula 1

Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Prime
Formula 1

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

Red Bull’s ‘Muhammad Ali’ approach was its F1 strength, says Ferrari
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘Muhammad Ali’ approach was its F1 strength, says Ferrari

Latest news

How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023

For the first time in the modern MotoGP era, Yamaha will field just two bikes on the premier class grid in 2023 after losing its satellite partnership with RNF Racing.

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1

Red Bull chief Christian Horner thinks it would have been a "very difficult" call by Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave the squad in the wake of its Formula 1 disappointment.

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka
Super Formula Super Formula

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka

Kenta Yamashita says he found Sacha Fenestraz's old Super Formula car "fast and easy to drive" after Kondo Racing swapped its two chassis for this week's post-season test at Suzuka.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp
Automotive Automotive

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp

Ford is introducing the most extreme version of the GT to date. There have been more than a few retro-flavored special editions of Blue Oval's supercar and the new Mk IV joins them.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Prime

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year.

Formula 1
21 h
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Prime

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Prime

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Prime

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Prime

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Prime

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Prime

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.